Nollywood actress Adunni Ade brought some sparkle online amid the arrival of her newborn

The movie star, who recently marked her birthday, was seen celebrating with her family and friends

Netizens who came across the post were smitten by the rare moment she shared with her daughter

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has warmed hearts after publicly celebrating her daughter for the first time in two years.

The actress, who recently marked her birthday, revealed that she and her partner welcomed a baby girl two years ago.

Adunni Ade's latest tribute to her daughter leaves fans emotional. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

The movie star shared stunning maternity photos and disclosed that she and her partner quietly welcomed a baby girl two years ago

Adunni explained that the journey to motherhood was far from easy, marked by “silent battles, moments that tested me, and a strength I had to grow into.

"While fans saw one version of her life online, she said she was living something “much deeper and much more personal.”

The actress emphasised that her story is not one of scandal or broken homes.

“Not every single mother fits your assumptions. Not every story is a scandal. Not every blessing comes with drama attached,” she wrote.

She added that after nearly a decade-long journey, “God gave me mine. Fully. Peacefully. Intentionally. Not ‘another woman’s man’, all in the name of clicks.”Adunni revealed that she and her partner chose privacy to protect their peace, noting: “Not everything good needs an audience.

We wanted to enjoy our blessing.” Their daughter, Baby Sal, is described as their “answered prayer” and proof that “God still writes beautiful stories in His own time.”

On her birthday, Adunni shared lovely photos from the private party.

In one of the pictures, the proud mother of three was seen sharing a sweet moment with her mini-me.

Reflecting on the occasion, Adunni expressed gratitude for the love she has received so far from family and friends.

“I’m reminded that though I do not have a large circle of friends, what I do have is something far more valuable: family. A time was had tested! I’m still coming back; hold this one for me.”

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate Adunni Ade and daughter

didimamaluv said:

"The boys will spoil her ❤️and protect her ❤️💪💪."

sheennatural said:

"This your daughter sweet me o because why won't you replicate yourself.😂😂😂 too cute. Happy Blessed Birthday Adunni❤️❤️."

harts.01 said:

"Woww!! My mum actually talked about you yesterday and was complimenting your hair in a post she saw and was even saying she imagined what your daughter's hair would look like if you had a daughter. She says your sons are so lucky having your features 🤭😂 I can't wait for her to come back from work and share the good news. 🤭🤭 Adunni Ade has a daughter, mum!!!! This is how I'll share the good news 🤭🤭😂 She can now stop imagining 😂."

omoburlanley said:

"Family over anything 😍😍."

hibeekays_kitchen said:

"This is beautiful 😍😍😍 Abi I should do one more maybe it will be a girl ni😂."

larhomzyvarieties.ng said:

"I’m not the birthday girl, I’m the birthday girl’s sister, yaaay!!💃🏻💃🏻."

Adunni Ade's newborn announcement comes with a surprising two-year confession. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade found herself in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the callout, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaria was saying he would send people to deal with her.

Source: Legit.ng