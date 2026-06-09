A former male child actor filed a fresh sexual assault lawsuit against American music mogul Sean Diddy Combs over an alleged incident that happened during a Hollywood event in 2007

The claimant stated that the disgraced musician invited him into a private room to discuss career opportunities before allegedly forcing himself on him

Diddy’s legal representative has strongly denied the fresh allegations, calling the accuser a hater who wants to get money from the musician

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another sexual assault lawsuit, this time from a former male child actor who claims he was assaulted during a Hollywood Hills networking event in 2007.

The man, identified in court papers as John Doe, alleges that the disgraced singer invited him to speak privately about career opportunities before the encounter turned abusive.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a new lawsuit as John Doe alleges a disturbing encounter at a 2007 Hollywood event. Photo: diddy

Source: Instagram

According to the filing, Diddy allegedly began touching the boy actor inappropriately before performing a sexual act and pleasuring himself.

The claimant stated that he expressed discomfort but was told by the American music mogul that he would “keep him in mind for possible opportunities” before leaving him alone in the room, as reported by TMZ.

The actor claimed he left the event shortly afterwards and is now suing the disgraced musician and several agents for unspecified damages, arguing that they had a duty to protect him.

Sean Diddy Combs responds to the allegation

According to TMZ, Sean Diddy Combs’ representative, Juda Engelmayer, dismissed the claims, stating that they were false and ridiculous.

He described the lawsuit as another attempt by a hater to get money from the singer, insisting that Diddy Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or any child.

"The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."

Sean “Diddy” Combs denies sexual assault claims after former child actor files 2007 incident lawsuit. Photo: diddy

Source: Instagram

Sean Diddy Combs' legal background

This lawsuit came on the heels of Sean Diddy Combs’ conviction in federal court last year on two counts of transportation for prostitut!on. The singer was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy.

In October, he was sentenced to four years in prison, reduced by a year already served. He is expected to be released in February 2028 and will face five years of supervised release.

Diddy Combs is currently held at FCI Fort Dix after being transferred from MDC-Brooklyn.

His representatives have said he is actively participating in the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

Ahead of sentencing, Combs submitted a four-page apology letter to the judge, admitting he had “lost his mind” and describing prison as a humbling experience that “changed” him.

Appeals and sentencing details

In December, his legal team appealed for his release, arguing that the sentencing judge unfairly considered evidence from charges on which he was acquitted.

Judge Arun Subramanian, however, noted Combs’ treatment of two former girlfriends who testified that he beat them and coerced them into sexual acts with male s3x workers while he watched and filmed.

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng