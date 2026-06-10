A Niger Delta advocacy group has challenged claims that pipeline surveillance operations by Tantita Security Services have significantly improved security in the region

The group said oil theft, environmental concerns and community grievances remain unresolved despite ongoing efforts to protect oil infrastructure

It called on President Bola Tinubu to review the contract and consider a more decentralised surveillance framework involving local stakeholders

Niger Delta - A Niger Delta advocacy group has called on President Bola Tinubu to review the federal government's pipeline surveillance arrangement with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), arguing that communities in the oil-producing region have yet to see the level of security and development claimed by supporters of the contract.

The Niger Delta Monitoring Group (NDMG) said findings from what it described as an independent assessment of pipeline corridors and affected communities showed that oil theft, environmental challenges and community grievances remain significant concerns across parts of the region.

President Tinubu faces fresh calls to reassess pipeline surveillance arrangements in the Niger Delta following claims that challenges in the region persist.

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The group's position comes amid ongoing debates over efforts to curb crude oil theft and improve security around Nigeria's oil infrastructure, a sector critical to government revenue.

Oil theft: Group questions security gains

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 11, and signed by its coordinator, Thompson Tom, the NDMG disputed recent reports suggesting that the Niger Delta had witnessed major security improvements under Tantita's pipeline surveillance operations.

The group said its assessment did not support claims that insecurity in the South-South region had significantly declined because of the contract.

"Our comprehensive assessment, involving site visits to pipeline corridors, community engagements, security reports, and environmental data, reveals persistent challenges that have not delivered genuine security or development for the people of the Niger Delta," the statement said.

According to the group, illegal crude oil activities continue in some communities despite efforts by security agencies and private contractors to protect oil assets.

The NDMG also argued that some local residents feel excluded from the benefits associated with surveillance operations, a situation it said could undermine community cooperation in tackling criminal activities.

Communities seek broader inclusion

For many residents of the Niger Delta, oil infrastructure security is closely linked to livelihoods, environmental protection and economic opportunities.

The group said community members interviewed during its fact-finding exercise raised concerns about continued oil spills, pollution and the pace of environmental remediation in some affected areas.

It further called for greater transparency in the management and evaluation of pipeline surveillance contracts, saying stronger oversight would help build public confidence.

The NDMG did not provide independent data to substantiate all its findings, while Tantita had not publicly responded to the latest claims at the time of reporting.

Group calls for contract review

The group urged the federal government to consider a more decentralised approach to pipeline surveillance by involving additional community-based organisations, state-level operators and private firms.

According to the NDMG, a broader participation framework could improve intelligence gathering, create more jobs and strengthen accountability across the region.

"We urge Mr President to carefully examine all available evidence before making decisions on the future of pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta," Tom said.

The group maintained that long-term stability in the oil-producing region would require greater community participation, environmental protection and equitable distribution of opportunities linked to oil asset protection.

Agbese speaks on Niger-Delta pipeline surveillance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, warned that fresh calls to break up pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta could weaken coordination and threaten recent progress in protecting oil infrastructure.

He said the growing political tone around the debate risks undermining national security priorities.

Speaking in Abuja, Agbese reacted to pressure from groups seeking to decentralise pipeline surveillance operations currently managed by private firms such as Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited. He acknowledged long-standing concerns around inclusion in the region but said pipeline protection cannot be treated as a political concession.

Source: Legit.ng