Lagos APC Leaders Demand Action Against Erring Agege Members

APC stakeholders in Agege urged the party leadership to investigate and sanction members accused of undermining the outcome of the recent primaries

The group criticised protests by supporters of unsuccessful aspirants and alleged attempts to circulate manipulated election results

Stakeholders declared support for Oluwagbenga Abiola and Sule Enimakure, expressing confidence in their chances ahead of future elections

A group of stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress in Agege has called on the party leadership in Lagos State to investigate and discipline members accused of actions capable of damaging the party's image following recent primary elections.

The stakeholders also expressed support for the emergence of Oluwagbenga Abiola and Sule Enimakure as the party's candidates for Agege Constituencies I and II ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC stakeholders in Agege addressed journalists over the fallout from the party's recent primaries. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Their position comes after supporters of two unsuccessful aspirants, Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Azeez Yusuf, staged a protest at the APC secretariat on Tuesday. The demonstrators challenged the outcome of the primaries and demanded a review of the results.

Why are APC members facing sanctions?

Addressing journalists on behalf of concerned party leaders in Agege, Adegbenro Shodijo said recent actions by some members and their backers had brought unwanted attention to the party and the local chapter.

He alleged that certain individuals attempted to undermine the credibility of the primary process through the circulation of questionable election results.

“We call on the leadership of the party to urgently investigate the disturbing activities of certain individuals who allegedly engaged in the circulation of forged, manipulated, and coerced results in a desperate attempt to subvert the democratic process.”

The stakeholders also criticised what they described as attacks on senior party figures by aggrieved members unhappy with the outcome of the exercise.

“We therefore urge the appropriate organs of the party to thoroughly investigate these actions and ensure that any member found culpable is sanctioned in accordance with the constitution of the APC.”

APC leaders call for a thorough investigation into allegations surrounding the primary process. Photo: Yiwatda, APC

Source: Twitter

Stakeholders back Abiola, Enimakure

The group commended the state leadership of the APC for standing by the outcome of the primaries despite what it described as pressure from influential interests within Agege.

According to the stakeholders, the emergence of Abiola reflected the wishes of party members at the grassroots level and demonstrated that internal democratic processes remained effective.

“The APC leadership deserves special commendation for refusing to bow to pressure from a few powerful forces within Agege who have over time attempted to create the impression that they solely own, control, and determine the destiny of the party structure.”

What next for Agege APC?

The stakeholders maintained that party discipline remained essential to preserving unity and public confidence in the APC.

They expressed confidence that Abiola and Enimakure possess the capacity to secure victory for the party and provide effective representation if elected.

The group also urged members to rally behind the candidates and focus on strengthening the party ahead of future electoral contests rather than prolonging disputes arising from the primaries.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng