Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has raised an alarm over the arrest of her best friend, Ann, linking it to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, and expressing concern for her safety.

She made the statement on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, through her Instagram story, questioning why her ex continues to drag her life into chaos.

Regina explained that Ann’s arrest came suddenly and under circumstances she believes are not legal.

She said the situation has shifted from domestic violence claims to accusations of drug use and now theft, stressing that the constant changes make her fear for her friend’s safety.

The actress accused Nwoko of deliberately creating public drama, noting that he once described Ann as a drug supplier before later alleging theft.

She said she wondered why Ned Nwoko keeps coming up with new allegations and asked if he finds satisfaction in the repeated conflicts.

She wrote:

“My dearest best friend was arrested yesterday. Which makes me wonder: what exactly is the problem with my ex? I hate to believe or further promote the idea of the Nigerian police force lack of credibility. I fear for Ann's safety as all of these are not being done legally. How did a case of domestic violence get overshadowed by drug addiction and now theft? He previously accused Ann which he referred to as "tiny devilish Ann" of being a drug supplier. Now that I took a bold step to clear that without fighting him he comes up with theft?

You have lived the best part of your life why do you want mine to revolve around chaos? Sen Ned nwoko after eventually beating your theft allegations what else do you have up your sleeve or your red cap? Does this give you climax ?

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina revealed that a warrant has been issued against her and family members, including her brother Sammy West, over an alleged theft of $40,000 from Nwoko’s home. She denied the claim, insisting that Nwoko does not keep cash at home.

Check out Regina Daniels' post below:

@precious_anson said:

“Go and sit down , you think you can eat your cake and have it back?”

@brendawhitepinky said:

“This write up sounded more mature and healed good. I am glad you are beginning to surround yourself with good people with good advice to deal with this situation...no more type sh!t”

@deadorablelooks_interiors said:

“Sorry Gina that you are going through this😢….The truth still remains that “Chinedu” couldn’t believe that you will move on very fast😂😂😂…He thought you’ll come crawling and begging him to accept you back….Ntor Chinedu 😜😜😜”

@zikaokekeb said:

“Omo nobody has written and addressed the public like a Regina since last year na so so dear dear. Omo let’s choose our partner wisely. The fact that a man is good to u but horrible to others should be a big sign , what goes around comes around.”

@julez_oge said:

“Never commented on this issue ever since, but at this point, that old man is doing too much. Maybe na the “Ex” dey pain am. Oh Chim! 🤦‍♀️ This one is even beyond spiritual husband now, sorry, ex-husband. 😌”

@toryvillage said:

“What exactly is wrong with ur ex?? 😂 are you just asking this question Gina when you know how ur husband always arrest people for doing nothing to him. 😂😂😂 e don reach ur turn you don dey ask we the public. Why didn't u ask him when u both were still married why he always arrest people who did nothing to him? 😂”

Regina Daniels’ brother drags Senator Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sammy, issued a stern public warning to Ned Nwoko and his communication team via social media, demanding that they stop mentioning his family and focus on constituency issues.

Sammy, previously arrested amid the couple's feud, vowed not to allow Ned to tarnish his sister's name by denying evidence of domestic violence.

He advocated focusing on positivity, noting that a man ending a relationship does not justify enmity.

Sammy dished out three specific pieces of advice to the senator. He advised him to give his life to Jesus Christ, make peace with his soul, and find a therapist.

