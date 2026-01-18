The family of gospel singer Omije Ojumi suddenly cancelled her burial arrangements after earlier plans were made public

Close friend Lanre Alewilese announced the cancellation in a statement explaining why the burial committee had to make the decision

Fans and colleagues were left in shock as the much‑anticipated service of songs and candlelight procession was put on hold

Family and friends of late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, widely known as Omije Ojumi, have announced the cancellation of her burial arrangements.

The decision, made public on Saturday, January 17, 2026, came just days after the programme for her final rites had been released.

The announcement was delivered by her close friend and colleague, Lanre Alewilese, through a statement and video shared on his Instagram page.

He explained that the burial planning committee had to suspend all activities due to unresolved matters within the singer’s family.

Alewilese clarified the situation in a video recorded in Yoruba, giving more explanation to the written statement.

He noted that the family’s decision was final and that the public should disregard earlier information about the burial programme.

The statement expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, stating that the cancellation was necessary because of internal family issues.

“To whom it may concern: This is to inform you that all plans and arrangements for the burial of our late sister and colleague, Lady Evangelist Bunmi Akinnaanu a.k.a. Omije Ojumi, by the Burial Planning Committee has been totally cancelled.

This decision became necessary due to some issues arising from and within her family. We deeply regret the inconvenience”.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omije Ojumi passed away on January 12, 2026, after battling a severe leg ailment that had drawn concern from fans and fellow gospel artistes.

Her death was a painful loss to the gospel music community, which had already begun preparing tributes in her honour.

Earlier announcement of Omije Ojumi's burial

Before this latest development, Omije Ojumi’s burial schedule had been made public on Friday, January 16, by fellow gospel artiste Alayo Melody.

The programme outlined a series of activities expected to begin on Tuesday, January 20, at the LTV 8 Ground in Ikeja, Lagos. The planned events included a service of songs, a candlelight procession later in the evening, and a tribute night featuring colleagues and friends.

According to the earlier announcement, the interment was fixed for January 21 and was to be a private ceremony reserved for family members and a few associates.

However, all these arrangements are now cancelled.

In the video he posted, Alewilese added that the burial has been postponed until further notice.

He assured the public that any new arrangements would be communicated directly by the family when the time comes. He also stressed that the update he shared came directly from them to avoid confusion.

This sudden change has left many of her admirers and colleagues in shock, as preparations had already begun for the events.

For now, the gospel community and fans will have to wait for further updates from the family of the late singer.

