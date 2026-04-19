A coalition of Niger Delta stakeholders has urged President Tinubu to review a multi-billion-naira pipeline surveillance contract for transparency

The coalition called for broader community involvement to address oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta

It also recommended a comprehensive audit and security summit to enhance governance and rebuild trust in oil resource management

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of Niger Delta stakeholders has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review and terminate "the multi-billion-naira pipeline surveillance contract" awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, citing concerns over transparency and accountability in the oil-rich region.

In an open letter signed by Comrade Maxwell Efe on behalf of the Concerned Niger Delta Patriots for Transparency and Resource Justice (CNDPTRJ), the group said a review and termination of the contract had become necessary to strengthen public confidence and ensure broader stakeholder inclusion.

Niger Delta stakeholders call on President Tinubu to review the pipeline surveillance contract amid growing concerns. Photo credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Calls for transparency, wider participation

The coalition, which reportedly comprises community leaders, youth groups and environmental advocates, argued that concentrating surveillance responsibilities in a single private firm could limit participation from host communities and other local actors.

They said a more inclusive framework involving multiple stakeholders would improve oversight and help address long-standing grievances in the Niger Delta, where oil theft and pipeline vandalism remain persistent challenges.

According to the group, ensuring transparency and wider community involvement is critical to protecting national assets and promoting stability in the region.

Concerns over effectiveness

Despite significant spending on pipeline protection, the stakeholders noted that illegal bunkering and infrastructure damage continue to affect oil production and local livelihoods.

They urged the federal government to assess the effectiveness of current arrangements and explore alternative models that could deliver better results while promoting environmental protection.

Group proposes next steps to Tinubu

The group recommended a comprehensive audit of the contract’s performance and expenditures, alongside the convening of a Niger Delta security summit to design a more transparent and sustainable surveillance strategy.

They said such a process would allow the government to engage widely with affected communities and rebuild trust in the management of the region’s oil resources.

The letter noted that the eyes of the region are on the federal government to take steps that prioritise accountability, fairness and long-term stability.

A pipeline erected by Shell at Belema Flow Station and Gas Plant, pictured August 23, 2017. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Agbese warns against fragmenting Niger-Delta pipeline surveillance

Meanwhile, deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives Philip Agbese earlier warned that fresh calls to break up pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta could weaken coordination and threaten recent progress in protecting oil infrastructure.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said the growing political tone around the debate risks undermining national security priorities. Speaking in Abuja, Agbese reacted to pressure from groups seeking to decentralise pipeline surveillance operations currently managed by private firms such as Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

He acknowledged long-standing concerns around inclusion in the region but said pipeline protection cannot be treated as a political concession. The lawmaker further cautioned against opening the process to indiscriminate participation driven by agitation or sectional demands.

Source: Legit.ng