Family and friends of gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, widely known for her hit song Omije Ojumi, have announced plans for her burial.

The respected artiste, who passed away on January 12 after battling a severe leg ailment, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The ceremonies will take place in Lagos, with events designed to honour her life and contributions to gospel music.

The burial arrangements were made public by fellow gospel singer Alayo Melody, who shared a flier detailing the programme on Instagram.

According to the schedule, activities will begin on Tuesday, January 20, with a service of songs at the LTV 8 Ground in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Later that evening, a candlelight procession will be held at 7pm, followed by a tribute and artistes’ night at 8pm.

The family stated that the interment service on January 21 will be private, reserved for close relatives and associates.

This decision reflects their wish to keep the final moments private while allowing the public to celebrate her legacy during the earlier events.

Akinnaanu’s passing drew widespread sympathy from fans and colleagues, many of whom had followed her health struggles closely.

Months before her death, she had openly appealed for prayers and healing, which resonated across the gospel community and Nigerians at large, prompting donations and crowdfunding.

Her journey in music began at the age of 10, and she later left a banking career to pursue gospel ministry full-time.

She rose to prominence with Omije Ojumi, a song that became a staple in churches and homes across Nigeria, making her one of the greatest voices of gospel worship.

Family and colleagues aim to celebrate not only her music but also her enduring faith and resilience through the planned tribute.

Check out Omije Ojumi's burial arrangements below:

Fans mourn gospel singer Omije Ojumi

Fans and colleagues expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the talented worship minister.

@official_abokiijebu1 said:

"We pray the love of God and people within enfolds you during your difficult times and he helps you heal with the passage of time."

@debbylee_empire wrote:

"Mummy omije oju mi….I love you but God love you more….May your soul rest in peace🙏🙏….it is well….Still feels like a dream"

@ariks_226 commented: "Hmmmmm 😢😢just like that. My favourite of all time. Rest on till we meet to path no more . I love you still, even in dea*th."

@funique35 reacted:

"😢😢😢😢keep on resting beloved gospel artist 👩‍🎨. We love you but God love is the best"

@opylo2024 wrote:

"My pretty minstrel we love you but your maker loves you more keep resting in peace 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

@cebillz said:

"Good night Ma, is certain that you have joined the host angles singing Hallelujah in heaven, the lord will grant your family the fortitude to bear the loss and also put end to sudden death in the Gospel musician industry..Rest in Peace we love you but God loves you most"

Colleague reveals final hours of Omije Ojumi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a close colleague of late Bunmi Akinnaanu Omije Ojumi, Lanre Alewilese, revealed details about her final days in an emotional account.

Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese shared that in her final weeks, Akinnaanu could no longer open her eyes or speak, with her condition deteriorating rapidly each day.

He said he stayed by her side but stopped public updates as there were no positive developments to share.

