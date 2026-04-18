The entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning as news of veteran singer Prof. Y.K. Ajao's exit filtered out on Saturday

Sir Shina Peters delivered an emotional tribute, describing the late Ajao as more than a colleague, but a "brother" whose legacy is etched in the sands of time

Prof. Y.K. Ajao is credited with being one of the innovative forces that kept Juju music competitive and vibrant during its golden era

The Nigerian music industry is mourning the death of veteran juju musician Prof. Y.K. Ajao.

Although the cause of his death has not been made public, condolence messages have continued to pour in, celebrating his contributions to the growth of juju music and traditional Nigerian sounds.

Among those who reacted was Afrojuju star Sir Shina Peters, who described the late singer as someone very close to him.

Details of Prof. Y.K. Ajao's death are still sketchy. Photos: Prof. Y.K. Ajao.

Source: Instagram

Sir Shina Peters said their relationship went beyond professional ties.

According to him, Ajao was like a brother whose presence and impact would be remembered for years.

He noted that the memories they shared would remain with him, adding that the late singer’s music and personality left a lasting impression on those who encountered him.

Prof. Y.K. Ajao was born in Iseyin in South-West Nigeria, where his passion for music began at an early age.

He started his journey by joining a band in Ibadan before later forming his own group, Y.K. Ajao and His Professional Brothers Band.

Over time, he built a reputation within the juju music space, gradually gaining attention for his unique style and stage presence.

His breakthrough came with the release of Makosa Series 1, which brought him into the spotlight during a period when juju music was evolving.

He later followed up with Makosa Series 2 and Vigilante, projects that further cemented his place in the genre.

During the peak of his career, Ajao also received recognition from juju icon King Sunny Ade, who honoured him with a ceremonial title at a major event in Lagos.

The recognition underscored his influence within the traditional music community and his growing popularity at the time.

Beyond performance, Ajao was known for blending music with academics, using his knowledge to support the preservation and development of indigenous sounds.

Read his obituary here:

Popular Ogene singer Opanka is dead

Ajao's death is coming just days after the reported passing of Ogene performer Opanka under unclear circumstances.

The unverified claims began circulating across social media platforms on Tuesday, with multiple posts suggesting that the Enugu-based entertainer, known for his hit track “I ga a ma mma di egwu,” had died.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management, or any recognised industry authority.

Sir Shina Peters describes the late Ajao as more than a colleague, but a "brother". Photo: Sir Shina Peters.

Source: Instagram

Police arrest US singer D4vd over girl's murder

Legit.ng earlier reported that US singer and TikTok personality D4vd has been arrested by authorities in Los Angeles in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department and is currently being held without bail, according to reports.

Source: Legit.ng