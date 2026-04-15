VeryDarkMan claimed Omoyele Sowore only joined the 2019 and 2023 presidential races to gather donations from Nigerians at home and abroad, instead of fighting to win the election

The social media critic insisted that Sowore's foreign tours and street protests were just set up to keep the money rolling in, rather than building a proper political structure

VDM argued that Sowore took advantage of angry youths who desperately wanted a change in government, stepping in to use their frustration despite having no actual political experience

Omoyele Sowore has always presented himself as a relentless candidate fighting for the Nigerian masses by leading several protests against bad governance.

He ran for president under the African Action Congress in 2019 and again in 2023, frequently linking his campaigns to street protests demanding better leadership.

However, social media critic VeryDarkMan in his latest video on Instagram has now claimed that the activist is merely running a calculated fundraising racket.

VeryDarkMan claims Omoyele Sowore uses presidential campaigns to raise funds from supporters instead of genuinely pursuing power. Photo: verydarkblackman/yelesho

Source: Instagram

In the video released on Wednesday, VeryDarkMan presented old campaign documents and social media posts as evidence to back his allegations.

He explained that Omoyele Sowore never genuinely wanted the highest office in Nigeria, the office of the president.

"Omoyele Sowore does not want to be the president of Nigeria as he make you people believe," he stated.

VeryDarkMan claimed that the Sahara Reporters founder started this pattern of fundraising in late 2018 by launching extensive international tours across Europe, Australia, and the United States.

The social media critic alleged that these events were strictly designed to solicit donations from frustrated youths rather than build real political structures.

According to him, street movements like Revolution Now and End Bad Governance simply serve to keep the financial contributions flowing.

Pointing out the lack of previous government experience, VDm labelled the former candidate's actions a business scheme.

Noting that Sowore's presidential race in both 2019 and 2023 recorded low vote counts both times, VeryDarkMan stated that the activist took advantage of crowds previously mobilised by Charly Boy in 2018 because citizens were desperately searching for a brand new political saviour.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to VDM's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 said:

"I knew this the day Sowore attacked Alex Otti. With everything Alex Otti is doing in Abia State, only a stupid fellow and someone with a hidden agenda will say he's not working. He has been unmasked."

@Official_Oye commented:

"The post Sowore has ever held is Unilag student union president… Though he was one of those who fought for the demoCRAZY we are enjoying."

@UTDbees reacted:

"So the fight is no longer against this evil government it's against sowore now? It's against ourselves now?"

VeryDarkMan presents documentary evidence alleging Sowore's political campaigns and protests are sustainable schemes to solicit donations. Photo: verydarkblackman/yelesho

Source: Instagram

VDM petitions police over Blessing CEO's cancer donations

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that VeryDarkMan submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, accusing Blessing CEO of obtaining money under false pretences after she claimed to be battling stage 4 breast cancer.

The social media activist stated that he donated ₦150 to her account and later suffered financial strain that contributed to severe ulcers requiring costly medical treatment.

VDM emphasised that false health claims exploit compassion and harm Nigerians genuinely struggling with serious conditions who depend on public goodwill for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng