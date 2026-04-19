De Royal Beautiful Queens have empowered youths in Ijesaland with solar panel installation skills

The youths were trained by Blessed Paul Technologies for self-reliance and reduced unemployment

In their remarks, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude, calling the initiative timely and life-changing

Ijesaland - De Royal Beautiful Queens, a non-profit association made up of the wives of traditional rulers in Ijesaland, has empowered youths on solar panel installation.

The association, which comprises queens from various Ijesa communities, disclosed that the initiative was created to complement the efforts of royal fathers toward the growth and development of their respective kingdoms.

Youths in Ijesaland gain solar installation skills as Queens of Ijesaland sponsor initiative. Photo: Royal Queens in Ijesaland

Source: UGC

The event, which was attended by traditional rulers, was shaped by the presentation of cash rewards and tools for solar installation to beneficiaries, as well as certificates of participation, indicating that their training had been completed successfully and equipping them with practical skills for self-reliance.

Youth empowerment helps reduce unemployment - Olori Modupeola

The president of the association, Olori Modupeola Ogungbangbe of Iloko-Ijesa, while delivering her speech, said empowering youths with adequate skills and support will help reduce unemployment in society, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 18.

She maintained that the association will continue to support community development projects with a focus on young people, women, and vulnerable groups.

Monarchs, trainer advise beneficiaries

The chief executive officer of Blessed Paul Technologies and Institute Company, Mr Akintunde Akinsete, who conducted the training, said the beneficiaries had embarked on a one-week intensive programme on the major rudiments involved in solar installation, where they were exposed to both theoretical and practical aspects of the skill.

He advised the beneficiaries to display a high sense of professionalism in their practice and remain committed to continuous learning.

Alayeluwa Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe, the Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa, while addressing beneficiaries, highlighted 3Cs and I - capital, connection, competence, and integrity as key factors for success in any venture.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity given to them.

The royal father also commended De Royal Beautiful Queens for championing initiatives that promote community development, noting that their efforts are reflecting positively on the traditional institutions they represent.

In his remarks, Royal Grand Patron of the Association, Oba Olufemi Agunsoye, Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, lauded the initiative of the association

He appealed to the beneficiaries to demonstrate honesty in all dealings with people.

The Patron of De Royal Beautiful Queens and Bayegha Itagbuyi of Ondo Kingdom, Otunba Oluwashina Akinpelumi, in his goodwill message, disclosed that it is always a source of joy for him to impact the lives of youths and the vulnerable in society.

Akinpelumi, who doubles as the Gbobaniyi of Igbado Kingdom, noted that the empowerment programme will go a long way in reducing social vices.

He expressed optimism that the beneficiaries will make good use of the opportunity and assured that they will be closely monitored to ensure they remain productive and continue to grow in their chosen skill.

Solar skills training: Beneficiaries react

Some of the Beneficiaries who spoke with journalists, including Kehinde Olowe, Adeosun Abiodun, Isola Opeyemi Francis, Aluko Damola Moruf and others, expressed appreciation to the De Royal Beautiful Queens for the gesture.

They described the experience as timely and life-changing.

Note: Just for illustration. A general view of a hybrid minigrid station, which is mainly powered by solar energy. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FG launches EIBIC to empower Nigerian students

In a related development, the minister of education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, recently launched the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC) Programme, describing it as a landmark reform aimed at transforming Nigerian students from job seekers into job creators.

He noted that the initiative represents a decisive shift in the nation’s education system toward practical, innovation-driven learning that equips students with the skills to build sustainable enterprises.

Source: Legit.ng