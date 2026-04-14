Reality star Angel Smith is at the centre of a heated online drama after her mother raised an alarm over her safety

The BBNaija star’s estranged partner, Tumininu, fired back with sarcastic responses

Fans and netizens reacted to the fresh drama as they asked questions about the newlyweds

Big Brother Naija alum Angel Smith’s mother has raised an alarm over her safety amid the ongoing saga with her estranged partner, Tumininu.

The drama began when Angel’s mother took to Snapchat to question her daughter’s whereabouts and expressed concern.

Tension rises as Angel’s mum questions her whereabouts amid family drama. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In her post, she wrote: “Where is my daughter???? All I want is my only child, for God’s sake.”

She also made light of the situation, joking that if Angel had used DHL to travel from the United States to Nigeria, she would have arrived within 24 hours.

Her remarks quickly drew a response from Angel’s estranged wife, Tumininu, who mocked the alarm and suggested the worried mother should contact US immigration authorities about her child’s location.

Adding to the confusion, screenshots later surfaced showing alleged conversations with Angel, where she reassured her mother about her safety.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the internet went into a frenzy after a series of alleged leaked chats between Big Brother Naija star Angel and his wife, Tumininu, surfaced online.

The private conversations, which quickly went viral, revealed deep cracks in their relationship and sparked widespread debate among fans.

In the chats, Angel’s wife expressed frustration over several issues, including lack of gratitude, financial strain, and their struggles with intimacy.

She lamented that their bedroom life had become a source of conflict, with both partners finding it difficult to satisfy each other.

One of the leaked messages read:

“I tried to cancel the wedding because so much has happened that we are not connected and so much is still happening with you, especially financially… The way we drag s€x, if I was a man, I can’t find myself having s€x with you anymore but yet, I nor look outside. I still wanna have it with you.”

The chats also revealed tension over financial sacrifices, with Tumininu claiming she sold her chains to buy Angel a brand new car, only to feel unappreciated.

She accused him of doing things without gratitude and complained that her friends were aware of their private struggles.

Another message read:

“I sold all my fkkking chains to buy you that car… And did I ask you for that car? You do something and you complain… I didn’t complain until no sign of appreciation comes from it and today is the first time hearing how I got that money.”

Netizens react to Angel's mother's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

suenmzy said:

"This one too go call herself mama?"

kelechicasmir said:

"Me I no dey put my mouth for wife and wife matter."

nancyblick_hairz said:

"God pls I will raise my child in the wisdom of the lord, 🙏my daughter will never grow to bring shame on me ijn Amen 🙏 Valerie shall be great and she will make me proud Amen 🙏."

chyddo said:

"Angel is the wife. Thank you."

iniabasi._ said:

"But she supported it at first😂😂."

yettys.closette said:

"Everything I know about this shenanigans, I know against my will 😩."

sugsconcepts_naturals said:

"What’s her mom’s @ on Snapchat pls ?😌😌"

mmalouis1 said:

"You both go Dey alright soon😂😂😂😂."

being_mrs_babs

"Angel just cause heartbreak for both gender 😂."

eyinju_eledumare said:

"But you see all of these and you approve am when we no even Dey there. Na now you Dey let us know. Okay."

its.veecee said:

"And Photographer Never Edith Wedding Picture Finnish 😂😂🤣🤣."

BBNaija Angel at the center of fresh drama as mum demands answers. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng