Liverpool have set a unique record in the Premier League following their 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday, April 19

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ensured the Reds secured their 16th win of the season

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reacted after securing a vital win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Everton in their first derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

The Reds captain Virgil van Dijk rose above James Tarkowski in the 90+11 minutes to nod his side to victory in the most dramatic of endings as Arne Slot's big players stood up.

In the 28th minute, Mohamed Salah confirmed himself as the true scorer of the first derby goal, latching onto Cody Gakpo's gorgeous pass.

Mohamed Salah equals Steven Gerrard's goal-scoring record against Everton in the Premier League. Photo by: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

In the 54th minute, Beto equalised for Everton after he connected to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s low cross at the near post.

Six minutes later, Gakpo almost gave the visitors the lead from Salah's delivery but it was cleared off the line.

In the 90+11th minute, Virgil van Dijk headed home from Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner to score a late derby winner and secure all three points for Liverpool.

The win leaves Arne Slot’s team seven points above sixth-placed Chelsea with five top-flight games remaining this season.

Liverpool creates unique record

Liverpool have now scored six 90th-minute winners against Everton in the Premier League.

According to Opta Joe, this is the most one side has against a single opponent in the competition's history.

Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah also scored on his last Merseyside Derby and has equalled the Reds legend Steven Gerrard's record of nine goals.

Slot reacts to Liverpool's win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed the performance of his players against the Toffees, commending the fans for their support.

According to NBC Sports, the Dutch manager said the team were brilliant in the first 10 to 15 minutes. He said:

“What else would you expect if you play over here? It’s always going to be a real battle. My players did what I was hoping for, what I was expecting them to do — to give Everton a big fight.

Liverpool have set a unique record in the Premier League against Everton. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

In the end, scoring is a joy to see, especially because our away fans were brilliant today as well. A good day for the red side of Liverpool.”

"They were better in the first 10 to 15 minutes, but we stood our ground and we got better and better into the game. The moment when they scored the 1-1, it was the moment I expected it the least, because for me we started the second half really well.

"Toward the end, we kept on pushing, kept on pushing. We scored a goal you would expect Everton score — a set piece — is nice.”

Why the PL gets 5 Champions League spots

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA awards an additional Champions League place to the two best-performing leagues across its three club competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

England has topped the rankings for most of the season, with all nine of its representatives reaching the knockout stages.

Source: Legit.ng