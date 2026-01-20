Opral Benson was last seen on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and failed to return to her residence, leaving family members and close associates in distress

Her family released emergency contact numbers and appealed to anyone with even the smallest lead to come forward

Her disappearance sent shockwaves through the diplomatic and fashion communities in Nigeria

The family of celebrated entrepreneur and society matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Opral Benson, has raised alarm over her disappearance.

They said the 90-year-old Iya Oge of Lagos has not been seen for more than 48 hours.

In an urgent public notice issued on Sunday, January 18, the family stated that Benson was last seen on January 13, 2026, and has not returned home since.

Family of Opral Benson appeals for help after 90-year-old Iya Oge goes missing in Lagos. Photos: Opral Benson.

Source: Instagram

Describing the situation as extremely sensitive, they called on the public for immediate assistance.

“The family reports that Mama Opral Benson has been missing since Tuesday, January 13, 2026. She has not returned home and her current whereabouts are unknown,” the notice read.

They urged anyone with information—no matter how small—to call 08037039214 or report to the nearest police station.

According to the family statement, Benson’s disappearance was discovered after she failed to return home at her usual time.

Loved ones initially hoped she had visited close associates, but after hours of no contact, concern quickly escalated.

By the second day, the family began contacting friends, neighbors, and her business associates, but no information surfaced. After 48 hours of unsuccessful searching, they made the decision to alert the public.

Sources close to the family describe the mood in the household as tense and deeply emotional, with relatives working round the clock alongside security agencies.

Born on February 7, 1935, Opral Benson is revered across Nigeria’s social, business, and diplomatic circles.

An American-Liberian by birth, she became a prominent figure in Lagos after marrying T.O.S. Benson in 1962, a union that positioned her at the heart of public life.

