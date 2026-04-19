When the heat rises, keeping cool at home becomes more than just a comfort—it’s a necessity

Simple steps like managing airflow, blocking out the sun, and using fans wisely can make a big difference

These practical tips will help you stay comfortable and safe when temperatures soar

When temperatures soar, keeping your home and yourself cool can feel like a challenge.

Here are six simple, practical tips to help you stay comfortable during hot weather.

Fans create a cooling breeze and improve airflow in your home. Photo credit: MartinHarvey/Junior Asiama/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

1. Let in cool air and encourage air flow

According to BBC, open windows on opposite sides of your home to create a cross-breeze, releasing trapped warm air and allowing cooler air to circulate. Do this when the outside temperature is lower than indoors, usually overnight or early morning.

If you live in a flat with windows on one side only, open doors and use a fan to encourage airflow. Remember, hot air rises, so opening loft vents or upstairs windows can help release heat. Extra insulation also keeps heat out in summer and reduces energy bills in winter.

2. Keep warmer air out during the day

During the hottest part of the day, keep windows shut and blinds or curtains closed, especially on the side of your home facing the sun. This prevents warm air and sunlight from heating up your rooms.

3. Use a fan to enhance the breeze

Fans are an affordable and energy-efficient way to stay cool. Running a freestanding fan for 24 hours costs between 15p and 31p, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Positioning a fan near an open window can help draw in cooler air.

For an extra cooling effect, place ice cubes in front of the fan. Multiple fans can create a cross current. Prof Mike Tipton of the University of Portsmouth explains: "Fanning the face improves thermal comfort most, but fanning the whole body helps lower body temperature more." However, he warns against using fans when temperatures exceed 35°C, as they may simply blow hot air onto your body. Air conditioning is far more expensive, costing £4.84 – £6 for 24 hours of continuous use.

4. Limit hot activities

Avoid using ovens and cookers during peak heat, as they release excess warmth into your home. Opt for cold meals like salads instead. Other appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers also generate heat, so try to use them during cooler times.

To reduce humidity, which can worsen heat exhaustion, take shorter, cooler showers, wipe excess water from surfaces, and move indoor plants outside.

5. Cool yourself down

Tepid showers can lower body temperature without shocking your system. Prof Tipton advises: "The trick is to try and get the skin as cool as possible whilst maintaining maximum blood flow to it. Too cold and the body will shut down blood to the skin and trap the heat in the body making it harder to get out." Using an ice pack or cold-water bottle wrapped in a towel can provide instant relief. Choose natural fabrics like cotton and linen, which help regulate body temperature, and wear loose-fitting clothing to allow airflow. Cotton bed sheets can also make sleeping more comfortable in hot rooms.

6. Find an alternative space

If your home becomes too hot, seek relief in air-conditioned public buildings such as libraries, leisure centres, or shopping centres. Some local authorities, including London, Manchester, and Bristol, have set up networks of designated “cool spaces” where people can go to escape the heat.

Closing blinds blocks sunlight and prevents heat from entering rooms. Photo credit: JohnImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Displaced women in Nigeria suffer extreme heat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fatima, a nursing mother, has lived in Magaji Dawaki Primary School for five years. She is among the survivors who fled to Sabon Birni as armed insurgency and rural violence surged across northwest Nigeria.

The town is located on the border with the Republic of Niger, sharing proximity with Zamfara State to its east and Kebbi State to the west.

Source: Legit.ng