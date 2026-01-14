More details about the death of gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu, aka Omije Ojumi, have emerged online

A clip shared by her colleague, Alayo Melody, showed her body at the Lagos hospital where she passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026

A statement confirming her death was also shared by her family, sparking emotions among fans and well-wishers

The Nigerian gospel music industry has been hit by a major tragedy as the death of singer Bunmi Akinaanu, better known as Omije Ojumi, has been confirmed by her family.

Legit.ng earlier reported Omije Ojumi's death, which threw many of her fans and well-wishers into mourning. It came just hours after Pastor Segun Arole asked about her in a viral video.

Singer Alayo Melody shared an official message released by the family, which revealed that she passed away on Monday, January 13, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos.

Omije Ojumi's family reveals she passes away in a hospital in Lagos.

The statement read:

"With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye (OMIJE OJUMI). She passed away on 12th January 2026 at a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest. Signed: Olawale Akinnaanu, for the family."

A screenshot of the family's statement is below:

Omije Ojumi's family confirms her death as Lagos hospital video surfaces.

Alayo Melody also posted a short clip showing Omije Ojumi's body at the hospital where she passed away. The footage triggered reactions from netizens, some of whom expressed displeasure at the video being made public.

According to reports, the singer became ill in 2025, and all efforts to restore her health proved futile. The undisclosed illness was reportedly linked to her leg.

Slide through the post below to see the video of Omije Ojumi's body at the hospital:

Celebrities, fans mourn Omije Ojumi's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

chatwithsidbyte commented:

"One debt that me and you will surely pay is death........i pray we Almighty God show us his mercy whenever it's our time."

theofficial__jess_ wrote:

"Omo what's going on ooooo, I just lost my friend someone I saw on Saturday evening then Sunday midnight he died."

mumjesse_ventures reacted:

"That second slide is very unnecessary. Her pic is enough. Nobody needs to see her in that state."

princeadejohn_ commented:

"So sad! Our sister has gone to rest from the battles of this world. May the Holy Spirit console the family. Amen."

olamidegrace71 commented:

"life is too short nowadays tomorrow is not promise for ennybody do your best and leave the rest everything is clear to God."

cre8tivejummy said:

"Dem de carty spiritual matter enter hospital? And besides the thkng don too dey her body…. Probably she was quiet about it for too long….. And the lady saw the vision and told her oo, but she insulted and cursed the lady… it is well RIP. If you like , madira make dem get yoy."

realakinbayo commented:

"This is so sad After all the struggles of the world Life keeps reminding us it is vanity. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

What colleague posted about Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng previously reported that an update was shared by gospel singer Lanre Alawilese about his colleague, Bunmi Akinnaanu, aka Omije Ojumi.

Colleagues of the popular singer had raised alarm and called for funds to assist with her medical expenses, while fans also called for prayers.

In his video, Lanre noted that Omije Ojumi was aware of the fundraising efforts and has tried her best, but it seems it was not enough.

