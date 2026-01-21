Opral Benson is currently in Liberia on a voluntary visit to her family, accompanied by her daughter, Precious, and her personal assistant

The viral "missing person" notice is being blamed on a massive misunderstanding and a lack of communication among the socialite's children

Sources close to the family have labeled the relative who shared the alarm online as a "drama queen" who may have been left out of the loop

The family of Chief (Mrs) Opral Benson, the iconic Iya Oge of Lagos, has debunked widespread claims that she went missing, clarifying that she is currently out of Nigeria and in good health.

A missing-person notice circulated on Sunday had suggested that Benson’s whereabouts had been unknown for more than 48 hours, fueling worry among Lagos high society, admirers, and members of the Nigerian diaspora.

However, fresh information indicated that the notice stemmed from an internal misunderstanding rather than an actual emergency.

Opral Benson is currently in Liberia on a voluntary visit to her family, accompanied by her daughter.

A source close to the Benson family confirmed to The Cable that the earlier reports were inaccurate.

According to the source, Benson is in Liberia visiting family members and is accompanied by her daughter, Precious, and her personal assistant.

“Mama Opral is in Liberia visiting family. Precious and her Assistant are with her,” the insider revealed.

The same source also explained that the missing-person alert may have been issued due to a communication breakdown within the extended family.

“Bimbo, who put the notice out, has been described as a drama queen. Maybe she wasn’t told before they left,” the source added.

The source clarified that Bimbo Cardoso, who shared the notice online, is Benson’s stepdaughter, while Precious is her biological daughter.

The African Refugees Foundation (AREF), where Benson serves as president, also released an official statement dismissing the earlier alarm.

The foundation’s CEO, Olujimi Olusola, assured the public that Benson is “hale and hearty” and very much safe in Liberia.

He urged Nigerians and media organisations to avoid circulating unverified information, stressing that the initial notice had caused unnecessary confusion.

Born on February 7, 1935, the American-Liberian–Nigerian icon carved her place in public life through education, fashion, entrepreneurship, and diplomacy.

She managed a renowned beauty and fashion school in Lagos, served as a director at Johnson’s Products, and was appointed Liberia’s honorary consul in Lagos in 2012.

