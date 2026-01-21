Davido’s dad provided official documents from a paternity test proving that Davido is not the biological father of the child in question

He revealed that the mother of the child was present when the results were collected, dismissing claims that the documents were forged

Dr Deji took aim at a prominent, controversial journalist, accusing her of impersonating the girl on social media

Dr Deji Adeleke, father of Afrobeats star Davido, has publicly addressed the persistent paternity allegations involving a girl identified as Anu Adeleke.

At a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, January 21, Dr Adeleke presented DNA evidence, which he said conclusively disproves claims that Davido fathered the young girl.

According to him, the test was carried out in South Africa in the presence of both families, leaving no room for doubt.

The billionaire businessman dismissed allegations suggesting that the test result shared online was doctored.

He explained that the report was officially collected by him and the girl’s mother after proper verification.

His clarification followed a viral Instagram post made from Anu’s page, urging Davido to conduct another DNA test “for final confirmation.”

Davido had earlier reacted strongly, denying any biological connection to the child and threatening legal action against the mother.

The businessman, meanwhile, accused controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo of being the mastermind behind the intensifying drama surrounding the paternity issue.

According to him, Olunloyo had allegedly been impersonating Anu on Instagram and using the account to post accusations aimed at maligning the Adeleke family.

He encouraged Nigerians to be cautious of false narratives spread online, especially when sensitive issues such as paternity, family, and identity are involved.

Watch the press conference here:

Reactions trail Davido's dad's press conference

@therealdaobi reacted:

"This is beautiful. I want to be this involved in my children’s lives. Enough of the rigidity. So help me God!."

@jaydefabs commented:

"Omo I watched this live.. Na father you b sir🙌 David owes his father a tender apology for stressing him. His not just a father but a Father that was involved, available"

@fholooks_1 noted:

"I love Daddy Adeleke.. He’s such a stand up Dad to all his children…. A good example of a caring and devoted father….. God will continue to bless and uphold u Sir"

@drjeezle007 shared:

"Fantastically impressed with this insight. Imagine she was arrested and jailed. People should respect kindness and stop being ungrateful!"

@temitope_mostop wrote:

"Na from this father we should all know who DAVIDO is, because his gentleness should be studied in all Nigeria institute and he was well trained and brought up well matured"

Davido's alleged baby mama speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of Anu Adeleke has come forward with a detailed account of what she and her child allegedly endured in their long-running paternity dispute with the music superstar.

Ayo Labinjoh, in a lengthy statement shared online, revealed that she stayed silent for years to protect her daughter’s fragile mental health.

Her daughter, Anu, had earlier cried out publicly for a DNA test, recounting how classmates bullied her for years over her claimed identity.

