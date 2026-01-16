Close colleague Lanre Alewilese revealed that in the final weeks leading up to her death, the "Omije Ojumi" crooner was unable to open her eyes

Alewilese explained that he intentionally kept her deteriorating condition a secret from the public because there was "no positive update

The 46-year-old singer passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital, months after a viral video showed her seeking divine healing

Fresh details have emerged about the final moments of Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, widely known as Omije Ojumi, following her passing on Monday, January 12, at a Lagos hospital.

Lanre Alewilese, a fellow gospel artist and one of the closest people to the late singer during her challenging period, has opened up about the deeply emotional experience of watching her health decline.

Alewilese, who was consistently by her side, revealed that he had deliberately stopped sharing updates because the situation had become too painful to talk about.

Lanre Alewilese says Bunmi Omije Ojumi was unable to open her eyes in her final moments. Credit: Lanre Alawelise/Bunmi Akinnnanu.

According to him, her health did not just fail to improve; it deteriorated rapidly.

Speaking on Thursday, he disclosed that, in the weeks leading to her death, Omije Ojumi no longer opened her eyes or uttered a word.

He explained that each day felt heavier than the previous one, and communicating her condition publicly would only have increased the distress felt by her supporters.

Meanwhile, gospel singer Alayo Melody expressed appreciation to Nigerians, colleagues, prophets, and well-wishers who stood by the late singer.

Alayo, in a video he shared via his social media pages on Thursday, January 14, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support for the deceased when she was alive.

The gospel singer also addressed Nigerian prophets who share prophecies of death about celebrities on social media.

Watch Lanre Alawise's video here:

Reactions trail Bunmi Omije Ojumu's friend's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@lanredaniel stated:

"True, baba God will be with you, i salute your effort .. may her sweet soul rest in peace"

@ronnielyscious_stores wrote:

"It is well. Well done brother. God bless you and may her soul rest in peace"

@oluwafunkeolasuyi stated:

"God sees your heart&you've done your best, may her soul rest in peace"

@ iamgbengerozy shared:

"My brother, you don try, even @alayomelodysingerintl God no go shame you may He reward you abundantly and may the soul of the faithful rest in peace"

@pinkyopj commented:

"O ga oo! Nigerians with appreciations are 5&6👌🏽 you have done your part👌🏽 may Almighty God grant her a perfect peace and forgive her all shortcomings! Rest on God’s warrior"

Omije Ojumi dies in Lagos after a battle with swollen leg. Photo: Bukola Akinnanu.

Prophecy naming who spiritually attacked Omije Ojumi trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that after the sad news of the death of Omije Ojumi was announced, an old prophecy about her resurfaced online.

The video, which was recorded in November 2025, captured a cleric claiming that the sickness Omije Ojumi was battling was not medical.

According to him, it was more spiritual than physical, as he alleged that an arrow had been spiritually fired at her with the intention of taking her life.

