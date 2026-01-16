An old video of Yinka Alaseyori has surfaced online days after her colleague, Omije Ojumi, passed on

In the clip, she was heard sharing what the late singer did for her while she was starting her ministry

Fans were emotional over the video as they mourned Omije Ojumi’s demise, while others dragged Alaseyori for not posting about her death

Nigerian singer Yinka Alaseyori has been spotted speaking about late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, weeks after her death.

The gospel music star passed on recently, with videos and reactions about her demise making the rounds online.

In the clip involving Alaseyori, she was seen performing live on stage when she spoke about the late Omije Ojumi.

According to her, the Omije Ojumi crooner was the person who gave her her first car in ministry. She added that the singer did not collect any money from her for the car.

Fans react to Alaseyori’s video

Reacting to the video, some fans dragged Alaseyori for sharing an appreciation video after the singer had already passed on. They said she should have shown her appreciation while Omije Ojumi was still alive.

Others claimed that Yinka Alaseyori initially shared the video on her page and later deleted it, which, according to them, suggested she was not truly concerned about the late singer despite what she did for her.

A few others lamented that good people are dying and questioned whether the rapture might be near, considering the sad news that has emerged since the beginning of the year.

Recall that a broadcaster, Afolabi Peter Murphy, had earlier questioned why people do not believe prophecies. According to him, if Omije Ojumi had not taken the prophecy she received lightly, she might still be alive. He also mentioned other entertainers, especially gospel singers, who allegedly ignored prophecies and later passed away.

Here is the Instagram video of Yinka Alaseyori speaking about Omije Ojumi below:

How fans reacted to Yinka Alaseyori's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star about her colleague. Here are comments below:

"Na when person die na dey appreciate them."

"And you didn't post her on your page ,u just did a random post and then delete."

"Omo! That song brought tears to my eyes, when I was going through so much, that’s the song I usually sing."

"Why do good people leave so soon."

"The good ones are leaving this world so quick, may God rest her soul."

