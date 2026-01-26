New details about gospel singer Omije Ojumi's burial arrangement emerged following its previous cancellation by her family

In a viral video, Prophet Segun Arole appealed to gospel artistes and others to forgive the late singer's family

He also called for a befitting burial ceremony for her after reports emerged that celebrities claimed they were no longer interested

Prophet Segun Arole has made a heartfelt appeal to gospel artistes and prominent figures in the entertainment industry on behalf of the late Bunmi Akinnanu, aka Omije Ojumi's, family.

Recall that Omije Ojumi's family announced the cancellation of her burial arrangements days after the programme for her final rites was shared online. According to the reports, the activities were suspended due to unresolved matters within her family.

Following her family's decision, reports emerged that gospel artistes and other celebrities stated they were no longer interested in her burial plans.

Prophet Segun Arole speaks up

In a video shared by Instagram blogger Temilola Sobola on Monday, January 26, the cleric appealed to the gospel artistes and celebrities, urging them to give the late singer a befitting burial as her family had finally reached an agreement.

He revealed that her family has fixed her new burial date for Wednesday, January 28.

"Artistes had a meeting on how gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu (Omije Ojumi) would be buried and the family provided a date. In fact, Alayo Singer already paid for the coffin and cemetery. Suddenly, the family stopped picking calls from the artistes. The family is now calling for burial arrangements but artistes said they are no longer interested. Please, for the sake of Bunmi, forgive her family and let her have a befitting burial," Prophet Segun Arole said in the video, speaking in Yoruba.

A funeral flyer for Omije Ojumi, who died on January 12, 2026, has also emerged online showing the new burial arrangement.

According to the flyer, the service of song and candlelight procession is scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, while interment is set to take place on Thursday, January 29.

Omije Ojumi: Comments as cleric begs

omolola5300 commented:

"This man of God is indeed in the spirit , may God continue to increase your anointing sir."

atilola_atilade said:

"Eh tun ti bere Oshi Abi? Going back and forth lori eni eleni."

moreotv commented:

"Eeeeeeh so this is what delay her burial…. We move this week."

deeronks commented:

"If I say make I talk wetin de my mind now, e go be like say I'm not nice cos why did the family reject the artists assistance? When they fully know that it's for a selfish interest?. May God rest her soul, this is quite disheartening."

decluttermarshal said:

"Agba yin a dale sir Please, forgive family and let her be giving a befitting burial, ejor."

What Yinka Alaseyori said about Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng reported that an old video of gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori praising Omije Ojumi resurfaced online shortly after her death.

The clip was recorded during a live performance where Alaseyori spoke warmly about their relationship. In the video, she shared that Omije Ojumi gave her her first car when she was just starting her music ministry. She explained that Omije gave the gift without asking for any payment.

Source: Legit.ng