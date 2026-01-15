Comedian Bovi criticises Super Eagles for a lack of seriousness after AFCON semi-final loss to Morocco

Bovi urges players to prioritise national pride over social media distractions and temporary applause

He recalls football legends, emphasising their commitment while warning against egotism in sport

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, criticised the Super Eagles following their painful exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, urging players to treat national duty with seriousness and abandon social media distractions.

Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties to hosts Morocco in the semi-final on January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, after a goalless draw in extra time.

Nigerian comedian Bovi calls out Super Eagles after their AFCON semi-final defeat to Morocco. Photo credit: officialbovi/CAF

Source: Instagram

Hours after the match, Bovi released a video on his Instagram page where he condemned the team’s attitude, singling out winger Samuel Chukwueze for his casual approach to a missed penalty.

He compared the moment to “an assassin chewing gum before firing,” stressing that such indifference was unacceptable when representing the nation.

He drew from the classic film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, saying, “If you want to shoot, shoot, don’t talk.”

The comedian warned that social media applause is temporary and often misleading.

According to him, fans don't like the players; they like the game they play, insisting that online praise inflates egos while distracting players from their true responsibility.

“ They don’t like you, they like what you do,”

He reminded the squad that football remains Nigeria’s strongest unifying force across political and religious divides.

Bovi, a passionate football supporter, forgave the defeat but urged future teams to prioritise victory over showmanship.

Bovi warns players against social media distractions, emphasising that football unites the nation. Photo credit: officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Nigeria’s AFCON Struggles Continue

Bovi referenced legends like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu, whose reputations were built on commitment despite setbacks.

He also recalled Nigeria’s painful 1994 World Cup loss to Italy as a lesson in resilience.

Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions with their last triumph in 2013, have now reached seven finals but continue to struggle in recent tournaments.

In Rabat, Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved penalties from Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi, while Youssef En-Nesyri scored the decisive kick to send the Atlas Lions into Sunday’s final against Senegal.

The Super Eagles will now face Egypt in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Bovi’s message struck a chord with many Nigerians who see football as more than just a sport.

He reminded players that wearing the green-and-white jersey is about national pride, not salaries or federation politics. He concluded by saying:

“If you’re not ready to kill or die for the nation, don’t play.”

Watch Bovi's video below:

Nigerians react to Bovi's comment on Super Eagles

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@cooldjgaba said:

"I agree with him 100%, apart from social media u see all these 2 for 100 naira journalists should also get d F out of the super eagles' camp they are also part of the distraction as well"

@mezzogee said:

"When a sportsperson chews gum while playing, know that he's trying to manage the pressure, the anxiety, the tension. Though it looks like he's nonchalant, he really feels the pressure to perform."

@Bonaman6 said:

"I disagree with him asking the boys to show up well regardless of what the NFF does. If those at the helm of affairs refuse to do what they’re supposed to be at the time they’re supposed to do it, we should learn to stop passing the buck on the players"

@joey_tkr said:

"Bovi please after today, organize shows and don’t collect money from viewers. I will tell you one thing, “THEN” and “NOW” are to different things, the world evolves as years pass and you can’t change it. If you look back at those glory years you mentioned, they had no s media."

@tolaogunnubi said:

"Despite everything, the boys gave it their absolute all. The Moroccans, playing at home, were desperate and went all out for the win. There was simply nothing more our boys could have done beyond what they already gave. Huge respect and kudos to every single one of them regardless."

@AziakponoMI6 said:

"This is exactly what Charles Anazodo and Rufai oseni were trying to say. They may not have said better like bovi. However, this is just the bitter peal of truth this current squad need to swallow... Bovi"

Source: Legit.ng