Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has spoken after Nigeria lost the semi-final to Morocco on penalties

Nigeria took Morocco to the length in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but fell short in the end

Nwabali made decent saves during the match and saved a penalty in the shootout, but was not enough to win it

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted after Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and host nation Morocco battled for 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, but nothing could separate the two sides.

Stanley Nwabali reacts after Super Eagles' penalty shootout loss to Morocco. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Atlas Lions progressed to the final after winning 4-2 on penalties after Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their spot kicks.

Nwabali saved Hamza Igamane’s spot kick on top of five saves during the match, but it was not enough for Nigeria to win the crunch tie.

Nwabali reacts after AFCON loss

The Chippa United goalkeeper shared a post on his X page, communicating his emotions after falling short in consecutive AFCONs for Nigeria.

“Not again!!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️💔,” he wrote.

Fans applauded the goalkeeper's performance for putting up a fight, even though it did not eventually go the way he would have wanted.

@yomidegadgets wrote:

“You actually tried and gave it your all. Nice saves, but unfortunately our players fumbled.”

@gsirheed wrote:

“Thank you for your service. You did great today against all odds, you rose to the occasion, It’s one of those things in the game, Cheers👍👍👍.”

@ogbeniTitus wrote:

“It didn’t go our way, but the fight was there. Proud of the boys.”

Source: Legit.ng