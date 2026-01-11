Semi Ajayi is backing the Super Eagles to handle the hostile Moroccan crowd in their AFCON semifinal clash

Nigeria kept another clean sheet after a disciplined performance in the 2-0 win over Algeria

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the AFCON for the first time since lifting the tournament in 2013

The Super Eagles are not just winning games at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, they are growing into the tournament, and Semi Ajayi believes that could make all the difference against hosts Morocco.

After Nigeria’s brilliant 2-0 victory over Algeria, the England-born defender made it clear the team is ready for whatever atmosphere awaits them in the semifinal.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is confident Nigeria can defeat hosts Morocco in the semifinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, Nigeria will face Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, with a place in the final on the line. For Ajayi, the stage is big, the noise will be louder, but the mindset remains steady.

Ajayi anchors Nigeria’s solid display against Algeria

Nigeria’s quarterfinal win over Algeria was built on control, especially at the back.

Ajayi was central to that effort, helping the Super Eagles secure their second clean sheet of the tournament as goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams claimed a 2-0 win for the Super Eagles, BBC Sports reports.

Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey were rock-solid for Nigeria in the 2-0 victory against Algeria. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Alongside Calvin Bassey, the Hull City defender kept things tight, cutting out danger early and ensuring Stanley Nwabali had a quiet evening. Algeria, unbeaten before the game, struggled to find space.

Ajayi later revealed that communication was key to Nigeria’s excellent performance against the Desert Foxes and 2019 AFCON champions.

Ajayi fires warning to Morocco

Facing Morocco in front of their home fans will be another level of challenge, but Ajayi insists Nigeria have already passed a similar test. Against Algeria, the stadium felt far from neutral.

“Yeah, it will be hostile, but I think we have enough experience in the group to be able to deal with that.

“Today was pretty much an away game. I'd say the stadium was about 80% Algeria. So, learning how to deal with that and navigate that will stand us in good stead for the next game.”

For the Super Eagles, that experience matters, and a bunch of the players were part of the team that excelled at the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, where they won a silver medal.

Nigeria is hungry and chasing redemption

Ajayi also touched on the shared motivation driving this Nigeria squad. While comparisons with past AFCON teams are inevitable, he says the hunger remains the same.

“Both teams are driven. We both came with one goal, and the goal is the same,” he stated. “We know how painful it was to not go all the way last time, and we're looking to make amends for that.”

Despite reaching the semifinals, Ajayi stressed that the job is far from finished. The focus, he says, is firmly on Morocco.

“We still have a semi-final to deal with, and we'll be really hungry, ready, and focused to make sure we complete that mission.”

The Super Eagles defender added that the team continues to fine-tune details in training, knowing that small margins often decide games at this stage.

Nigeria will be aiming to win the AFCON for the fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Algeria files protest to CAF

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) are set to submit a second petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles humbled the Desert Foxes 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the continental tournament at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday night, January 10.

Source: Legit.ng