Stanley Nwabali saved penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in the AFCON bronze shootout

Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in the third-place clash in Casablanca

Nwabali has now secured silver and bronze medals in two AFCON tournaments for Nigeria

Stanley Nwabali emerged as the undisputed hero on Saturday night as Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties to secure the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

After 90 minutes of tense, goalless football at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the third-place playoff was decided straight from the penalty spot.

Stanley Nwabali became Nigeria's hero after saving two penalties against Egypt in the AFCON third-place clash.

With pressure mounting and both teams desperate to end the tournament on a high, it was Nwabali who rose to the occasion for the Super Eagles.

According to BBC Sports, the shootout did not start smoothly for Nigeria, as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru saw his effort saved by Egypt goalkeeper Ouba Shobeir.

But the momentum quickly swung Nigeria’s way thanks to the calm presence and sharp reflexes of goalkeeper Nwabali, who delivered when it mattered most.

Nwabali stops Salah and Marmoush's penalties

The turning point came when Nwabali produced two sensational saves in succession, denying Egypt’s biggest stars, captain Mohamed Salah and forward Omar Marmoush.

Stanley Nwabali saves Mohamed Salah's penalty during the shoot-out in the third-place clash.

The double saves left Egypt stunned and Nigeria firmly in control of the shootout.

Speaking to CAF Online after the match, Nwabali revealed that his success was not down to studying penalty videos but rather his deep familiarity with the players from watching them regularly at club level.

“I do watch them, but not the same way I watch their penalties. I watch them play for their clubs.”

The Super Eagles goalkeeper admitted that saving Salah’s penalty, in particular, gave him a massive confidence boost.

He described the Liverpool star as one of the best players in Africa, and even the world, making the save a defining moment in his career.

For Nwabali, the shootout was personal. He said his main goal was to spare his teammates the heartbreak of another penalty defeat, and he delivered in style.

A perfect end to a brilliant AFCON campaign

Nigeria eventually sealed the win with composed penalties from Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, and Ademola Lookman, completing a remarkable turnaround after their semifinal loss to hosts Morocco earlier in the week, also on penalties.

Nwabali’s performance earned him the Man of the Match award and capped a hugely impressive tournament for the goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper conceded just four goals throughout the competition, kept four clean sheets, and did not allow a single goal during the knockout stages.

In a match defined by fine margins, Nwabali delivered when Nigeria needed him most, ensuring the Super Eagles ended AFCON 2025 on the podium and banished their recent penalty shootout demons.

