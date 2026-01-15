Africa Digital Media Awards

AFCON 2025: Super Eagles to Face Egypt in 3rd Place Match After Losing to Morocco
by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match
  • Nigeria lost on penalties to host nation Morocco after 120 minutes, while Egypt lost to Senegal in the other semi-final
  • The Super Eagles faced Egypt in the pre-AFCON friendly, and both countries meets again to close their outing

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after both teams lost their semi-finals.

Egypt lost to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the first semi-final, thanks to Sadio Mane’s goal, while Nigeria lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the second match.

Samuel Chukwueze, Super Eagles, Nigeria, AFCON 2025, Morocco.
Samuel Chukwueze misses penalty during Nigeria's loss to Morocco. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Host nation, Morocco, and the 2021 winners, Senegal, will clash in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, January 18, 2026, for a chance to win their second crown.

Nigeria to face Egypt

The Super Eagles fall short of reaching the final this time around, but can improve on their AFCON medals tally against Egypt on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca.

Nigeria and Egypt faced off in a pre-AFCON friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium on December 16, and will now close the tournament how they started.

Samuel Chukwueze, Super Eagles, Nigeria, AFCON 2025, Morocco.
Super Eagles set to face Egypt after losing to Morocco. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Bassey to miss Egypt clash

Legit.ng reported that Calvin Bassey will miss the third-place match against Egypt after receiving a yellow card for a foul on Morocco’s Brahim Diaz.

Nigerians were displeased at Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea for unjustly booking the Fulham defender amid a string of poor officiating decisions.

Source: Legit.ng

