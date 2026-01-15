Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has reached after officiating Nigeria vs Morocco’s AFCON 2025 semi-final

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has reached after officiating the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 0-0 draw in 120 minutes at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Daniel Laryea faced backlash from Nigerians over his officiating which many described as questionable, particularly booking Calvin Bassey in the first half.

Daniel Laryea reacts after Nigeria vs Morocco

Nigerian football pundit Klinton Cod bumped into the Ghanaian official on the streets of Rabat and spoke to him about Nigerians’ unhappiness towards him.

Laryea who appeared in a bright mood did not take it to heart and claimed it was okay for Nigerians to be agitated at his performance and it's just football.

“No, It's okay, it's good, it's football,” he said.

More to follow.

