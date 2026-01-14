Two citizens of Morocco have mentioned the name of a Nigerian player they need to stop in the AFCON semi-final match

The individuals said the player is unstoppable, but they will try their best to stop him, and they explained why in the video

The young individuals also mentioned that they have several other players and shared predictions for the match

Moroccan citizens have mentioned the name of a Super Eagles player they believe they need to stop in the AFCON semi-final match against Nigeria.

The video of the individuals has generated reactions online, as it shows them picking out the name of one Nigerian player among several others.

Moroccan citizens name Nigerian player they fear most in AFCON semi-final. Photo source: Tiktok/makingofchamps, Instagram/allfiftyfour

Source: TikTok

Moroccan citizens name Nigerian player they fear

The individuals said that although Morocco has many good players, they still need to stop a particular Nigerian player whose name they mentioned.

In the video shared by @makingofchamps, the Moroccans were told that there are several Nigerian players who could be a threat to them.

However, they responded that no one poses a bigger threat than one specific player, and this is why they want to stop him since he's a threat.

Moroccans say Victor Osimhen is the player they must stop. Photo source: Tiktok/makingofchamps

Source: TikTok

One of them said in the video:

"He's unstoppable, but we'll try. Our defense will try its best; we will win."

The man who shared the video also mentioned that the player to whom the Moroccan citizens were referring as a major threat is Victor Osimhen.

The caption of the video reads:

"Moroccan fans believe they have to stop Victor Osimhen in their semifinal match against Nigeria, to stand a chance of making it to the final of the #AFCON2025 tournament."

The video has since gone viral, and many people reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as Nigeria set to battle Morocco

@datArsenalfan said:

"The fear of OSIMEN is the beginning of ??"

Slankers wrote:

"Osihmen is getting a hat trick today against Morocco 💯you will be coming back to this."

princebright007 added:

"You guys are making me go emotional, we fit sell the match for una ooh."

maman basma shared:

"insha Allah you can't stop him you are not God.okay."

Oluchi Achilefu noted:

"You can not do it because Almighty GOD is always with them they are unstoppable amen."

Huzaifa_m_Bashir_yola said:

"Hes unstopable and he go score like 3 goals in sha allah."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian journalist visited the Super Eagles’ training ground in Morocco and said the players looked happy and ready. She also said the team promised Nigerians they would bring the AFCON trophy home.

Nigerian man shares ticket for AFCON match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man traveled to Morocco to watch the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco and shared a photo of his match ticket online.

The photo went viral because many people wanted to know how he got the ticket. The man said he joined the Super Eagles Supporters Club, and that helped him and his friends get tickets for the game.

Source: Legit.ng