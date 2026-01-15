AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle Reacts After Super Eagles Semi-final Loss to Morocco
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria lost to Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Nigeria took the Atlas Lions to the distance, playing a goalless draw after an intense 120 minutes battle at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
The match was decided by penalties and Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their efforts to give Morocco the win and the final slot.
Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match after the Pharaohs lost to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the other semi-final thanks to Sadio Mane's goal.
Chelle reacts to Super Eagles loss
Head coach Eric Chelle was brutally honest during his post-match conference and admits that the level the team played today was not their best.
“Our technicality was not like the same from last match. I don’t want to say we were tired but that’s not the level,” he said at the post-match conference.
“We put Chukwueze for penalties because the guys who kicked the penalties were the best in training,” he said about the Fulham star’s penalty miss.
The manager will now focus on preparing his team for the bronze medal match against Egypt on Saturday to bring to an end a decent and disappointing campaign.
