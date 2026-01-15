Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations loss to Morocco

Nigeria lost to the host nation 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final after a goalless intense battle in 120 minutes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match in Casablanca on Saturday

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria lost to Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria took the Atlas Lions to the distance, playing a goalless draw after an intense 120 minutes battle at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Eric Chelle speaks after Super Eagles' AFCON 2025 semi-final loss to Morocco. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The match was decided by penalties and Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their efforts to give Morocco the win and the final slot.

Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match after the Pharaohs lost to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the other semi-final thanks to Sadio Mane's goal.

Chelle reacts to Super Eagles loss

Head coach Eric Chelle was brutally honest during his post-match conference and admits that the level the team played today was not their best.

“Our technicality was not like the same from last match. I don’t want to say we were tired but that’s not the level,” he said at the post-match conference.

“We put Chukwueze for penalties because the guys who kicked the penalties were the best in training,” he said about the Fulham star’s penalty miss.

The manager will now focus on preparing his team for the bronze medal match against Egypt on Saturday to bring to an end a decent and disappointing campaign.

Stanley Nwabali reacts to Nigeria's loss

Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali reacted after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the AFCON 2025 semi-final on penalties to Morocco.

The goalkeeper, who has fallen short of winning the trophy at AFCON for the second consecutive time expressed deep hurt on social media.

Source: Legit.ng