Bambam recently shared an adorable video showing her strong bond with her two daughters

The clip captured the reality star singing while her eldest daughter played the piano like a professional

The reality star's family moment warmed hearts, stirring sweet comments from celebrities and fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actress Bambam, whose real name is, on Wednesday, June 3, shared a video of her spending some quality time with her two daughters.

The short video shared on her Instagram page showed Bambam, who was among the celebrities who reacted to the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo, singing a Christian worship song passionately while seated with her two young daughters.

Reality star Bambam spends quality time with her daughters. Credit: bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight that captured attention was a clip showing the reality star's eldest daughter playing the piano while Bambam sang.

The family video comes amid reports of an estranged relationship between Bambam and her husband, actor and reality star Teddy A.

Recall that in April 2026, Bambam updated her Instagram bio to "Bambam Olawunmi," dropping her husband's surname, Adenibuyan, amid ongoing rumours of a separation from Teddy A.

However, neither Bambam nor Teddy A had issued any statement addressing the sudden name change. Their silence has only intensified speculations on social media.

Celebrities and fans gush about Bambam and her daughters' adorable family video. Credit: bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

The adorable video of Bambam and her daughters during a worship session is below:

What people said about Bambam and her daughters

Reacting, many gushed about the family moments, while others commended Bambam's eldest daughter's piano skills.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

mayschills commented:

"Not you being shy while performing this magically I'm so in love with you and these beautiful talented Princesses."

fruitclinic_ng said:

"Takes a lot of dedication from mum and daughter to achieve this... weldone."

arkkylee wrote:

"My best part was , when she lost track and the mother gave a wonderful encouragement and she picked up back immediately. Moral lesson: Don’t always think you can do it alone, at times you need just one person to help you Stand .. @bammybestowed."

sholyzofficial_ commented:

"I have been learning this piano for years i no sabi am….. see small pikin Dey play am like it’s nothing omo!!!! I need cane sha."

adulojuoke wrote:

This is one of my favourite love songs to my ABBA. Thank you Zendaya, thank you Bambam for taking me into the "holy of holies". I have tears pouring down my face just thinking of His faithfulness and unwavering love for a wretch like me... O thank you."

inioluwa_adesola commented:

"Wow impressive playing, and that minor chord."

treasurebeautyclinic said:

"You can be successful and still raise wonderful children. I refuse to choose one for the other , so help me God."

Bambam grooves in club amid marriage crisis

Legit.ng also reported that a video of reality star Bambam having fun at an undisclosed club had surfaced online, catching the attention of her fans amid rumours about her marriage.

In the recording, the artist performing was focused on the former housemate as they danced together.

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about Bambam amid her marriage crisis.

Source: Legit.ng