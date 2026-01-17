Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has praised Nigeria after the Super Eagles semifinal defeat

The Atlas Lions reached the AFCON final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Nigeria

Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place playoff on Saturday, January 17

Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams hailed the Super Eagles for their performance irrespective of the loss

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has praised the Super Eagles following their heartbreaking semifinal exit at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, describing Nigeria as one of the toughest opponents his side has faced in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions edged Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after a tense, goalless encounter at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, booking their place in the AFCON final where they will face Senegal.

Nigeria's quest to win a fourth AFCON title ended after losing in the semifinal via penalties to Morocco. Photo by Franck Fife

Despite the disappointment for Nigeria, Regragui was quick to acknowledge the quality and intensity of the Super Eagles.

Regragui hails Nigeria’s intensity

Speaking after the match, Regragui commended Nigeria’s physicality and discipline, admitting that his team had to work extremely hard to overcome the Super Eagles, Flashscore reports.

“We came up against a very solid team. They are an athletic side, they ran a lot and made it very difficult for us.”

The semifinal was a cagey affair, with both teams cancelling each other out for long periods, although Nigerians were unhappy with the officiating.

There were few clear chances across 90 minutes and extra time, underlining how evenly matched the contest was.

According to BBC Sport, Nigeria limited Morocco’s attacking threat, while the hosts relied heavily on their defensive structure to stay in control.

Regragui’s comments reflected respect rather than relief, as he acknowledged that fine margins separated the two sides on the night.

Defensive discipline proves decisive for Morocco

While the match lacked attacking fireworks, Regragui was keen to highlight his team’s defensive strength as the foundation of their success.

Walid Regragui praises the Super Eagles despite their defeat to Morocco in the semifinals. Photo by Paul Ellis

Morocco conceded little space and closed down Nigeria’s attacking options effectively.

“We’ve been talking about our defence for three years now. We closed down the angles, the transitions, and stayed compact. It was tough, I won’t lie.”

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again proved decisive, saving spot-kicks from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi during the shootout.

His heroics ensured Morocco reached their first AFCON final in 22 years, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Regragui stressed that this defensive resilience is not accidental but the result of a clear philosophy built around discipline and collective effort.

Journalist hails Super Eagles despite defeat

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert, Toritseju Williams in a chat with Legit.ng, was pleased with how the Super Eagles were able to contain the Moroccans despite the intense pressure from the crowd and poor officiating from the referee, despite the defeat.

"The Super Eagles showed they are a team that can withstand any pressure with their performance against Morocco on Wednesday.

"We always knew the Moroccans would be difficult to defeat in front of their fans, but Eric Chelle's men held their stand, refused to be bullied despite the poor refereeing on the day."

Nigeria turns attention to third-place clash

Beyond the immediate victory, Regragui also spoke about Morocco’s long-term ambitions on the continental stage.

Having led the country to a historic World Cup semi-final in 2022, he believes consistency is now the key to winning major titles.

“We need to change our DNA. We need to get used to playing in the semi-finals. The more consistent we are, the more titles we can win.”

For Nigeria, attention now turns to the third-place playoff against Egypt on Saturday, January 17.

Despite the semi-final heartbreak, the Super Eagles remain one of the tournament’s standout teams after winning all five of their matches before the clash with Morocco.

