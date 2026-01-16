A Ghanaian journalist has analysed the “mistakes” made by the referee who officiated in Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 4-2 against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on penalties on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

The journalist mentioned why Daniel Laryea shouldn’t have been the referee for the match, sparking mixed reactions from fellow Ghanaians

A Ghanaian journalist, Fentuo Tahiru, analysed how his countryman, referee Daniel Laryea, officiated the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

As many shared their take on the referee’s officiating, the Ghanaian journalist identified as Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo on Facebook shared how the referee was being crucified for his mistakes.

He mentioned why Laryea should not have officiated the game in the first place.

The journalist’s Facebook post read:

“I said before the game that whatever the outcome of this match, Daniel Laryea was always going to emerge the villain. He didn’t make any egregious calls last night and the better team won. But now all his mistakes, mostly normal errors, are magnified and he’s getting crucified.

“All of it stems from the perception that has built up before the game. My personal view is, I don’t think he should have officiated this game. CAF should have been more mindful of the nuances.

“If Morocco lost this game, I guarantee they would also have accused him of helping his West African brothers. The only reason they haven’t been up in arms about that handball not being given as a pen is because they won the game.”

AFCON: Reactions trail journalist's analysis of referee

Adolf Gandiriba said:

"They don't consider the noise oo, Anthony Taylor would not be officiating Chelsea matches. Congratulations to Ref Laryea. Those who are not happy should work on their penalty shootouts."

Basigu R Sanusi said:

"Embracing the odds birth heros most times, tell the world why Daniel will abandon a noble call one that projects his career because of a crying baby. Odds make heros and Daniel has caught the eyes of fifa and that for me is significant than the tears of the crying baby."

McDennis Ackon said:

"Or Ibi my eyes wey no good… lol… I think he did great and handled the pressure of the game well."

Alfa Dest said:

"I noticed is only Nigerians who have issues with his officiating and is a good sight because it shows Their anger is not based on merits but just because he is a Ghanaian."

Asiamah Clement said:

"It doesn't matter about neighbors, he's professional. He must always be committed and adhere to the rules of engagement. In summary 7 for his performance."

