Comedian Bovi explained the legal danger facing TikTok star Peller after his arrest by the police over attempted su*cide

According to the comic actor, the Nigerian constitution's provision revealed that an attempt at s*icide is punishable in Nigeria

Fans reacted as Peller's breakup drama took an unexpected legal turn

Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi has weighed in on the arrest of TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller.

Peller was arrested on Tuesday, December 16, by the Nigerian police following an incident in which he intentionally crashed his Mercedes-Benz after receiving a breakup message from his girlfriend, Jarvis.

The crash, which made headlines across social media, quickly drew concern and outrage in equal measure.

In a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Bovi disclosed that under Nigerian law, attempting to take one’s own life is a criminal offence.

According to the comedian, the Nigerian constitution criminalises attempted su*cide, and anyone found guilty could face up to one year in prison.

Earlier, the police confirmed that a content creator had been arrested in connection with the crash and was being detained while investigations continue.

Although the police did not initially name Peller, multiple reports and confirmations from close associates linked the arrest to the TikTok star, who is widely known for his dramatic online persona and large youth following.

Sources revealed that Peller allegedly attempted to harm himself after plans to poison himself reportedly failed, leading to the car crash instead.

Netizens dispute Bovi's claim on Peller

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Joshuaezs noted:

"It’s not applicable in Lagos, Lagos State amended its law in 2011 to replace imprisonment with a hospitalization order for those convicted of attempted su*ide, recognizing the mental health aspects involved."

@redchampagnebox commented:

"Old men clowning over small kids affairs. No wonder no one finds this man funny. Nigerians and their toxic comedy."

@judecstephen stated:

"Peller go go jail for babe wey he never chop lol. In this life, never get too obsessed with anyone. You go dey jail, them dey nack the same babe wey make you wan kill yourself. Make una learn to prioritize una self like me."

@LilHorezi commented:

"Penal code doesn’t apply to all state in Nigeria. Now we have to look at the state of the incident and browse through their laws in case they amended anything."

@dammy_richardz wrote:

"He’s right but there are no laws in Nigeria. Nobody obeys nothing. In fact when the law even pretends it works, it is against the poorest and the weakest."

Jarvis debunks cheating on Peller

Legit.ng earlier reported TikTok star Jarvis has finally debunked rumours that she cheated on her love interest, Peller.

The allegations came to light amid growing concern for Peller’s well-being following claims that he became emotionally distraught after receiving a breakup note from Jarvis.

Addressing fans during a live session, Jarvis defended herself, saying she has never cheated on Peller since they began their relationship.

