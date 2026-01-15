Davido lost a ₦75 million wager after Nigeria's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

His bet failed all 3 criterias selected as the match ended in a 0-0 draw, resulting in a loss

Fans reacted with shock and humour, reflecting on the risks associated with betting in sports

Nigerian music star Davido, born David Adeleke, lost a ₦75 million wager after the Super Eagles were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final by Morocco.

The match, played on January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, ended goalless in regulation time (90 minutes) before Morocco sealed a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout.

The result dashed Davido’s hopes and cost him a high-stakes bet placed on Nigeria’s win.

Earlier on January 14, Davido shared a screenshot of his bet slip on both X and Instagram showing that he staked $50,000, equivalent to about ₦75 million, on a parlay through the crypto betting platform, Stake.

His bet required Nigeria to win within 90 minutes, both teams to score, and the game to produce more than 1.5 goals.

None of these conditions were met in the tense 0-0 draw, leaving the Afrobeats icon with a heavy financial loss.

The parlay carried odds of 6.97, meaning that a successful outcome could have earned him over $348,000, roughly ₦522 million.

Morocco's victory over Nigeria

Morocco’s victory pushed the host nation into the final against Senegal, while Nigeria’s campaign ended in disappointment.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali gave fans hope by saving one penalty, but misses from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi proved costly, and sealed their fate in the shootout.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Neil El Aynaoui, and Youssef En-Nesyri all converted their spot kicks to secure the win.

Davido has often tied his betting passion to national pride.

Before the semi-final, he publicly backed the Super Eagles with the $50,000 stake and promised to double it if Nigeria reached the final. That vow was cut short by the defeat, highlighting the risks of betting in unpredictable tournaments.

The singer, known worldwide for hits like Unavailable, has previously celebrated big wins on sports wagers, including a notable payout during the AFCON 2025 group stage match between Nigeria and Tanzania on December 23, 2025.

This time, however, the gamble turned against him, showing how quickly fortunes can change in football.

By the end of the night in Rabat, Nigeria’s exit left fans heartbroken, while Morocco celebrated a historic step toward the AFCON title.

For Davido, the loss was not just about money but also about the pride he placed in his country’s team.

See Davido's post below:

Fans react to Davido's loss

Nigerians expressed a mix of shock and humour over the musician's financial loss.

@Michael42379058 said:

"E don cut like dis oo 😂 🤣"

@alphaman_111 commented:

"Rich people don't bet to win money. They bet to make a statement."

@ferunz wrote:

"Stop promoting betting to Nigerian youths using fake money!! Stake has been sued in the US for doing this same BS with Drake"

@sir__abdoull__ reacted:

"Millions of naira but lost it ya Allah 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️"

@georgestrait__fanpage opined:

"Davido you lost your bet 😢"

@soja8869 said:

"Baba dem don chop you"

@adex_muller34 commented:

"Omoh so $50000 just go like that 😢"

@itschris_fx wrote:

"Money is gone , who is here after full time 😂😂😂"

@powerchibueze reacted:

"You for use this money and settle the leşş priveledge"

Davido's sister shares lessons on wealth and success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, elder sister of Davido, shared a personal reflection on why wealth alone does not guarantee success.

Despite having access to money, opportunities, and family support, she struggled with self-doubt and compared herself to others who built million-dollar companies starting with just a few thousand dollars.

These comparisons left her confused and discouraged, prompting therapy sessions where she confronted her limitations.

Her therapist's key remark, "You don't know what you don't know", helped her realise she lacked essential experiences, personal growth, timing, resilience, and emotional readiness.

Sharon emphasised that true success requires more than financial resources, including knowledge, patience, wisdom, and preparation.

