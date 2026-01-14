Hours before the kick-off of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match with Morocco, a man has gone public with a revelation he had

Narrating the revelation he had, the man pointed out that he never wanted to talk about it, but the spirit of God kept pushing him to speak

He said he saw a lot of goals in the match and spoke about the team that eventually won the much-anticipated semi-final game

A man, with the TikTok handle @appelo.the.machine, has narrated a revelation he had concerning the outcome of the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

According to the man, he never wanted to speak about it but the spirit of God kept pushing him to go public with it.

A man says Morocco defeated Nigeria in a revelation he had about the AFCON semi-final game. Photo Credit: @appelo.the.machin, X(Omoruyi_)

Source: TikTok

Nigeria versus Morocco: Man's revelation about match

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, January 13, the man said he saw a lot of goals in the game, noting that he saw the Moroccan team running riot against Nigeria.

He pointed out that in his revelation, Morocco scored some crazy goals and eventually won the match.

He claimed that the Atlas Lions scored six goals against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in his revelation. He said:

"I had a revelation about this game. At first, I never wanted to talk about it, but the spirit of God in me kept pushing me, kept pushing me, and at the end of the day, I'm son of God, and I know I speak not of my own accord. I have no choice.

"This revelation, I saw a lot of goals in this match. It is going to be a very, very entertaining game. I saw a lot of goals in this game.

"The red side (Morocco), the guys wearing the red shirts, I saw them score some crazy goals. The goals could not stop coming...From what I counted, it looked like the guys with the red shirt scored six goals...

"And at the end of the day, I saw people moving to the airport, and I was like, 'God, who are these people going to the airport?'

"'Both teams are playing, why only one team is going to the airport?'

"And God left me with one statement, saying, 'I have decided to make you happy.'"

A man says he had a revelation in which Morocco won Nigeria. Photo Credit: @appelo.the.machin

Source: TikTok

Watch the man's video below:

Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail man's revelation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's revelation below:

Viral Sports said:

"Who be this guy? No country in the world has ever scored Nigeria 5 goals in a row without a reply over the 5 to 6 years...yes we lost 4 goals to Portugal in friendlies 2022. but you can only win Nigeria 1 to Nil on a bad day....but our goal scoring average is 2.0."

Jibola Bigdollar said:

"Your revelation is on third-place match between Morocco and Senegal."

kabakaid said:

"Dey play after Naija beat Morocco, I go come ask you question."

DGRATE JUNIOR said:

"So you’re trying to tell us nah Morocco 🇲🇦 is going to play Nigeria 6:0 right Mr man don’t know what you saw."

French girl 🇫🇷 Cindy said:

"Hmm 😏 all the African men are now seeing vision over common and natural football, almost all the whole men have become seers."

D_S king said:

"Nigeria can’t and will not win take it or leave it."

Rhyme 🚸🤫 said:

"The lord just told me you are Cameroonian 🤔 Am I lying?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the predictions of three preachers regarding the outcome of the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Prophet predicts outcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a prophet had predicted what would happen before 90 minutes in the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

This was shared in a video he posted on his page, saying he had made the prophecy earlier but repeated it because the original video did not go viral.

He went on to add that there would not be extra time in the game and explained why. The man's prediction sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng