AFCON 2025: Tinubu Reacts as Super Eagles of Nigeria Defeats Egypt to Scoop Bronze in Morocco
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 for a record 17th podium finish
- Nigeria overpowered Egypt, defeating the seven-time AFCON winner, in a penalty shootout after the regular time
- The Super Eagles are expected to arrive in Abuja soon, where they will receive a rousing welcome from the government and Nigerian football fans
Casablanca, Morocco - On Saturday, January 17, President Bola Tinubu lauded the bronze medal–winning effort of the Super Eagles.
Legit.ng had reported that goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties, including the first from Mohamed Salah, for Nigeria to beat Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout for third place at the Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) 2025.
Nwabali shines as Eagles win bronze
Ademola Lookman scored the winning penalty in Saturday’s match.
Salah and Omar Marmoush had their penalty kicks saved by Nwabali at the start of the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 in normal time. No extra time was played for the consolation of a bronze medal.
It was the Super Eagles’ second consecutive penalty shootout following a scoreless draw after losing the semifinal to Morocco on penalties on Wednesday.
Nwabali produced a strong hand to stop a well-taken penalty from Salah, then thwarted Marmoush’s effort straight down the middle with his foot.
Salah had been kept quiet by Nigeria’s defenders and was unable to add to his 11 AFCON goals altogether.
The Super Eagles ended the AFCON on a positive note in contrast to the last edition, where they lost in the final to host Ivory Coast.
Tinubu lauds Eagles’ AFCON bronze
Reacting to the Super Eagles’ feat, President Tinubu congratulated the Nigerian team. He commended the Super Eagles for putting behind them the disappointment of the semi-final loss to host nation Morocco last Wednesday, January 14.
A statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga disclosed that President Tinubu stated that the Super Eagles players, through their victory, have once again 'demonstrated the determination, persistence, and can-do spirit associated with Nigeria.'
Business Day quoted President Tinubu as saying:
"Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people's hopes of winning the championship were dashed.
"However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off.
"We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.
"Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold."
Chelle reacts as Super Eagles win bronze
Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Sékou Chelle shared his thoughts after Nigeria defeated Egypt in Casablanca.
Coach Chelle applauded his team for their performance despite the disappointment of not reaching the final.
