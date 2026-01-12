Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s elder sister, shared a personal reflection on why wealth alone does not guarantee success

She spoke about battling self-doubt and learning important life lessons through therapy and self-growth

Her message highlighted that true success requires more than money, including knowledge, timing, and personal development

Sharon Adeleke, the elder sister of Nigerian music star Davido, has shared a personal reflection on success, explaining that wealth alone does not automatically lead to meaningful achievements.

The billionaire daughter opened up about her struggles with self-doubt, revealing that there was a time she questioned her own progress despite having access to money, opportunities, and strong support systems.

Davido’s elder sister opens up about what wealth really taught her. Credit: @lifeofrona01

According to Sharon, she often found herself comparing her journey to that of others who started businesses with very limited capital.

She noted that some people began with “just a few thousand dollars” and went on to build “million-dollar companies”, while she had far more resources at her disposal but struggled to achieve similar results.

She admitted that these comparisons left her feeling confused and discouraged, which led to honest conversations during therapy sessions.

Sharon said it was during one of those sessions that her therapist made a simple but powerful statement: “You don’t know what you don’t know.”

The remark, she explained, helped her realise that she still had many lessons to learn.

At that point in her life, she lacked certain experiences, personal growth, and a deeper understanding of factors such as timing, resilience, and emotional readiness.

Reflecting on the experience, Sharon emphasised that while money can open doors, it cannot replace wisdom, preparation, or growth. She stressed that success is built on more than financial backing.

“It doesn’t always take just money for you to be successful,” she said, adding that knowledge, experience, patience, and personal development are equally important.

Watch her speak below:

Sharon Adeleke trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

browniwales said:

"Oh yes 👏👏👏she’s right ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

tombethempire said:

This comment section ehnn Una no get sense? Someone is clearly stating that it’s not just about having the financial capability but knowing exactly how to utilise it and that was why she also said she wonders why she’s not part of those that has been mentioned that started their business with this amount and are now in trillions etc.

realsirken said:

"Having money most time doesn’t guarantee success in business. Management skills and experience plays a big role."

kabaka.x

"Always the rich 🎤."

jiggyislit__ said:

Fr fr ,but make una first give me money 🥲🥲."

_qualy_t said:

"Is this Davido sister or Folashade ? Or both of them are his sisters .. Just curious oo🧐 Seems like this is my first time seeing Sharon ooo . Abi 🤔

halimat_op

"She is actually making a lot of sense. Money alone can’t make you successful fr."

shugaluxe said:

"Intellectual asset and connections."

oghenerie_jnr said:

"When you come from a poor background, there’s this hunger/will that comes with getting yourself out of poverty. As a rich person, you’re just trying to get more money, which is cool, but that person with a thousand bucks is fighting poverty 😂."

musings.of.nwajjss said:

"Wowwwwn ! This is new 😂."

the_hydrangeaa said:

"What else does it take? I would love to stop obsessing over money, maybe I can switch over to those other things it takes to be successful."

Davido’s elder sister reveals the emotional cost of wealth. Credit: @lifeofrona01

