A prophet has gone viral on social media after making a prediction about the winner of the upcoming semi-finals match

In a video shared via his official Facebook account, he mentioned the scores which he claimed that the both teams will get

Speaking further, he advised the team which he claimed will win the match to pack their bags before going to the field

A prophet named Abiri Elijah sparked a controversy on social media after forecasting an outcome for the upcoming semi-finals match.

The prediction, made in a video posted on his official Facebook account, claimed to foresee not only the winner but also the exact scoreline.

Prophet predicts the scores that Nigeria and Morocco will get during AFCON semi-finals. Photo credit: @Abiri Elijah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Abiri predicts winner of AFCON semi-finals

The prophet, identified as @Abiri Elijah on X, also shared an unsolicited advice for one of the teams.

He urged them to come to terms with their alleged defeat and advised that they prepare for the worst by packing their bags before even stepping onto the field.

The prediction painted a gloomy picture for Nigeria's chances, forecasting a loss to Morocco.

He claimed that Morocco would emerge victorious after the match, outscoring Nigeria 4-2.

In his words:

"Morocco will beat Nigeria 4-2, Nigeria park your bags before you enter the stadium. You cannot win Morocco. Nigeria will not win Morocco. So Nigeria don't worry yourself. Before you go to the field just pack your bags."

Prophet claims Nigeria will lose during match with Morocco. Photo credit: @Abiri Elijah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as prophet predicts AFCON match

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Jolly said:

"Nigeria will play third place if they loose my brother but Nigeria will win Morocco 3:2 mark my word, we are not packing like Cameron."

Emmanuel Chi said:

"So ur prophecy did not show u that even if Morocco beat Nigeria, That Nigeria is not going that Wednesday becos they still have 3rd position to play."

Ngwa Godwin said:

"Hope you are already preparing your justification to give why this prophecy failed, as usual?? Thank God we still have honourable men of God in Cameroon like Apostle John Chi, prophet Kevin Nubidga, prophet A. Boris, Apostle Nelson Chiatim and a few others, because if not, hmmmm e for really bad."

Ugorji Paul said:

"OGA you are making noise remember Nigeria always have plan B there since is always calculating we don't fear we face our fear and come back with glory."

Gabriel Anedi added:

"When 've it becomes d duties of men whom called God to start prophecy of football match. Is there any verse like that in d bible apart from gamble prediction that bible kick again."

Good news Okere said:

"Prophet you said your country will beat Morocco but Morocco later beat your country please sir with due respect just allow Gods will to be done. We have seen so many of your predictions that fail."

See the post below:

Croatian man predicts AFCON 2025 semi-finals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White man went viral on social media after predicting the result of the upcoming AFCON semi-finals.

In his post, he spoke about different matches that will happen in the semi-finals, including Nigeria Vs Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng