Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken after Nigeria won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal

The Super Eagles played their second consecutive penalty shootout at the tournament and defeated Egypt 4-2

Nigeria won their record-extending ninth bronze medal in the history of Africa's premier tournament

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria defeated Egypt to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal.

Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt battled for a goalless draw in 90 minutes at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca in the third-place playoff match.

Paul Onuachu scored in the first half after getting a touch on Akor Adams’ header from Samuel Chukwueze’s but it was ruled out for a foul on the buildup.

Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero in the penalty shootout, saving Egypt’s first two from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed for Nigeria, but Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman converted to secure the win for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria won their Golden Bronze medal, for the ninth time in the competition’s history and maintained their 100% record in third-place playoff matches.

Eric Chelle reacts after Super Eagles win

Super Eagles head coach Chelle spoke to the media after the win, applauding his team for their performance despite the disappointment of not reaching the final.

Chelle’s words cast doubts over his future as he keeps reiterating “if I’m still the coach” as he faces an uncertain future in charge of the Nigerian national team.

“It would have been very difficult for me to continue as a coach if we had lost this match(vs Egypt) because I was very demanding of my boys & I would have been so sad for them after the tournament they have had,” he said.

“My mission is to keep this group [of players], if I am still the coach of Nigeria of course.”

Eric Chelle speaks about his future

