Joeboy has predicted the winner of the Nigeria vs Morocco semifinal clash in the ongoing AFCON tournament

The Nigerian singer, who was certain of his prediction, also placed a bet of a whopping sum of N5 million

His bold prediction, however, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerian football fans, with many criticising him

Nigerian singer Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, has predicted the outcome of the semi-final clash between Nigeria and host nation Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles will face off with the Atlas Lions in the second semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

Joeboy will win N11.5 million if Nigeria defeats Morocco in AFCON semifinals. Credit: ngsupereagles/morocco/joeboy

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the match, Joeboy, a prominent Afrobeats artist, shared a betting slip staking N5 million on Nigeria's victory over Morocco in the AFCON semi-final. Should the Super Eagles win the match, Joeboy would win N11.5 million.

Joeboy, who was certain of his prediction, also quoted the Super Eagles' official X handle as he wrote:

"Eating good tomorrow."

Joeboy's post, including his bet slip, is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho tipped Morocco to defeat Nigeria.

Nigerians react to singer Joeboy's N5m bet in favour of Nigeria. Credit: joeboy

Source: Instagram

According to OwnGoal, Mourinho described the Atlas Lions as the best team in Africa.

Nigerians react to Joeboy's bet slip

Reacting, some Nigerians playfully warned of jinxing the game based on Joeboy's past predictions.

Recall that Joeboy, in 2025, lost the huge sum of ₦3 million following Arsenal's victory against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

_AsiwajuLerry commented:

"Guy all your bets have always entered water please don’t jinx this game for us. Just cashout your money abeg."

it_Rutie commented:

"Naso you loose money the last time."

MoreLifeDey4U commented:

"Nigeria will win it but what if it ends draw and goes to penalties, that means you lose the 5m. Omo betting is not easy. Win or draw for sure pass."

officialdavidrr commented:

"Good investment Federal Government should invest all the money in federation account for this game instead of borrowing and thank me later."

EltemmyVet said:

"If I were you, I would choose Morocco to qualify, either way I'll be happy."

AAAlhaji21 commented:

"There is always last time and Ihn Sha Allah this will be last one that won't be jinxed."

Steven0wilson said:

"Guy na Morocco u supposed don support, you be proper jinx abeg just cash out the game out the money on Morocco."

Big_Joh01 wrote:

"Make God nor let am go side ways oo or make they come play full time 1-1, you go sip achor tire ooo."

Nigeria vs Morocco: Peller offers money to Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Peller made a promise to Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman if he scored a goal against Morocco in their upcoming match.

Reacting ahead of the game, Peller said he was willing to ginger Ademola Lookman for the match.

According to him, he would give the striker ₦500,000 if he scored any goal in the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng