Yoruba actress Biola Fowosire recounted how a movie sponsorship trip to Lagos turned traumatic

She claimed a supposed sponsor made an inappropriate demand before abandoning her

Fuji star Pasuma reportedly stepped in at the darkest moment, saving her from being stranded

Yoruba Nollywood actress Biola Fowosire has opened up on a disturbing experience she says left her stranded in Lagos.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress recounted how she travelled from Ibadan to Lagos after being promised financial support for a movie project. According to her, what looked like a breakthrough quickly turned into a nightmare.

Biola Fowosire says that she reached out to Fuji music star Pasuma, narrating her situation. Photos: Biola Fowosire/Pasuma.

Source: Instagram

She alleged that upon arrival, the man who invited her made an unexpected and inappropriate demand involving a sexual romp with her personal assistant. She refused to accept.

That refusal, she said, changed everything.

Biola explained that after she turned down the demand, the supposed sponsor immediately withdrew support, blocked her contacts, and left her without any assistance.

With no money to return to Ibadan and nowhere to stay, the actress said she found herself completely stranded in Lagos, struggling to figure out her next move in an unfamiliar environment.

At that point, she said desperation set in as she had no financial support and no safe place to sleep for the night.

In her moment of distress, Biola revealed that she reached out to Fuji music star Pasuma, narrating her situation.

According to her, the response was immediate and without hesitation.

She claimed Pasuma requested her account details and sent her money to secure accommodation for the night as well as transportation back to Ibadan.

Biola described the gesture as life-saving, insisting she does not know what could have happened if help had not come through that night.

Expressing deep gratitude, the actress praised Pasuma for stepping in when she had no one else to turn to.

She said his intervention gave her safety, dignity, and a way back home at a time she felt helpless and abandoned.

“If it weren’t for Alhaji Pasuma that night, I don’t know what would have happened to me,” she was quoted as saying, praying for blessings upon the Fuji star.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Biola Fowosere's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@holymaxi1111 stated:

"Make dem dey talk fast fast o, cos from the beginning ant the way the picture was added, e just be like say na pasuma she first dey talk about... Na God say make I get small patience..."

@Lighter0147 commented:

"Why I don’t belive this story be say she say ma this year the thing happen … like in 2026 you don’t know meaning of twosome ? And as an actress for many years you don’t know Lagos ?"

@BIGADEYEMI1 noted:

"I done dey ask myself when pasuma become producer or director if no b say person dey calm down dey waste data God bless Pasuma"

Pasuma steps in at the darkest moment, saving Biola Fowosire from being stranded. Photo: Pasuma.

Source: Instagram

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng