Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, predicts the winner of the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON 2025 semifinal clash

The content creator shared a video showing himself placing a $3,000 wager on a betting platform, with the potential to win ₦15 million

Popular Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has predicted the outcome of Nigeria vs Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The content creator staked a sum of $3,000, approximately ₦4.5 million, on the winner of the match ahead of the clash.

Peller, in a video shared online, showed himself placing the wager on a betting platform, predicting that Nigeria would triumph over Morocco.

If his prediction comes true, the streamer stands to win $10,000, roughly ₦15 million.

Morocco enters the game as the favourites, powered by star defender Achraf Hakimi and a squad that has impressed throughout the tournament.

Nigeria, however, will look to forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to deliver goals and upset the hosts.

The semifinal winner will advance to Sunday’s final against either Senegal or Egypt on January 18, 2026, adding further weight to the encounter.

Explaining his confidence, Peller urged the Super Eagles to rise to the occasion. He appealed passionately in the video, saying Nigeria must win, before confirming his bet.

His public gamble has drawn attention online, highlighting the growing excitement among fans as the Super Eagles aim to extend their unbeaten streak.

With millions at stake and national pride on the line, tonight’s semifinal promises drama both on and off the pitch.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Peller's bold wager

Nigerians shared mixed reactions to the TikToker's massive stake on the national team.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@justchinazor said:

"Lmao, the boy too mumu sha. But he'll win the bet."

@mayanaibes commented:

"U can place d bet and cancel it (cash out) before the match started. This is clear promotion of stake.com and betting or gambling. Cos it is not needed for public consumption at all. I am not against ur action, just explaining things."

@GRHighlights wrote:

"The way this people dey call the money sef, he con be like say na inside game the money dey."

@Will_Dread reacted:

"See small pikin Dey use this kind money bet… taaaa thunder fire poverty."

@scjerry_1 opined:

"This is the most useful thing he has done with his money recently... I can now support him in peace."

@Kevin39825998 said:

"Nigeria is not just winning Morocco, Nigeria is winning the tournament."

@HardeyNova commented:

"He know say he go see the money back in one stream."

Peller promises Ademola Lookman cash reward

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller promised to give Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman a sum of ₦500,000 for every goal he scores against Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semifinal.

The TikToker made the pledge during a livestream, swearing on it as motivation to "ginger" Lookman.

The forward has been Nigeria's standout performer with three goals and four assists in the tournament.

The Super Eagles advanced to the semifinals after a 2-0 win over Algeria, while host nation Morocco beat Cameroon 2-0.

Source: Legit.ng