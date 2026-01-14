Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2 via penalty to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

Fulham stars Samuel Chukwueze and Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi lost their penalty kicks

The Super Eagles will face off with the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match

Host nation Morocco have qualified for the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, January 14.

The Atlas Lions defeated Nigeria 4-2 via penalty shootout after playing 0-0 after the end of 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

In the 3rd minute, Morocco almost took the lead after Ismael Saibari intercepted Semi Ajayi’s pass, but the defender recovered to block the shot.

Five minutes later, Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz dribbled past Bruno Onyemaechi on the right flank, with his curling effort going inches wide of the post.

In the 14th minute, Nigeria had their first chance of the night, but goalkeeper Bono denied Ademola Lookman.

Díaz had another opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the 28th minute, heading Achraf Hakimi’s cross off target.

The reigning CAF Player of the Year, Hakimi, then saw his free kick narrowly miss the target in the 38th minute.

A minute later, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali denied Morocco once again, producing a fine save from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s effort.

In the 52nd minute, Stanley Nwabali made another save, denying Abde Ezzalzouli the opening goal.

Victor Osimhen had a half-chance in the 68th minute after Alex Iwobi drove the ball from midfield to the edge of the penalty area, but the Galatasaray striker was unable to control it.

Raphael Onyedika received his first yellow card of the tournament in the 78th minute after halting Achraf Hakimi’s run down the right flank.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle then made his first substitution of the night, replacing Onyedika with Moses Simon in the 83rd minute.

In the 98th minute, Lazio star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced Sevilla star Akor Adams, who was nowhere to be found in the encounter.

Two minutes to the end of the extra time, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen made way for Paul Onuachu.

Neil El Aynaoui converted the first spot kick for Morocco, before Paul Onuachu equalised for Nigeria.

Hamza Igamane missed Morocco’s second penalty, with Stanley Nwabali guessing correctly, but Samuel Chukwueze then failed to put Nigeria ahead, per Al Jazeera.

Eliesse Ben Seghir restored Morocco’s lead from the spot before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru calmly equalised, sending Bono the wrong way.

Achraf Hakimi scored Morocco’s third penalty as Nwabali stood no chance, while Bruno Onyemaechi missed Nigeria’s crucial fourth kick.

Fenerbahce forward Youssef En-Nesyri then converted the decisive penalty to send Morocco into the AFCON final, per Sofa Score.

