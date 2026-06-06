Verydarkman has continued to warn Nigerians about the ongoing insecurity in the country

The online critic claimed that there is a hidden agenda behind recent Oyo school abductions

He linked the kidnappers’ demands to the Chibok Girls saga and other similar cases

Social commentator Martins Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM) has once again raised concerns about what he describes as a “strong agenda to Islamize Nigeria,” following the recent abduction of 45 school children and seven teachers in Oyo State.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the bandits killed one teacher during the attack and another while in captivity.

Verydarkman’s latest observation sparks questions about Nigeria’s direction. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In a new video, VDM analysed the kidnappers’ demands, claiming they reveal a deeper pattern.

“There’s a very strong agenda to Islamize Nigeria from some persons. And we are not paying attention to it. The everyday Muslims are naive, the Christians are naive, the government is naive because they are not paying attention to it. But slowly, slowly, it’s coming. Nigerians, wake up,” he said.

Reports revealed that the kidnappers demanded: ₦1 billion to be paid into an account in Benin Republic.

Release of terrorists held in Agodi and Abolongo prisons. Two Hilux vehicles and amendment of Oyo State law to enforce Sharia law.

VDM argued that while the monetary demand was a decoy, the release of terrorists and introduction of Sharia law were the real objectives.

He linked the Oyo incident to a series of school abductions across Nigeria between 2024 and 2026, including:

“287 students in Kaduna (March 2024), 15 students in Sokoto (March 2024), 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi (November 2025), over 300 students in Niger State (November 2025), 23 children in an orphanage (April 2026), 42 students in Borno (May 2026), 39 students and 7 teachers in Oyo (May 2026).”

VDM calculated that 753 students and teachers have been abducted in school-related attacks within this period, stressing that the repeated targeting of schools reflects the ideology of Boko Haram, whose name translates to “Western education is a sin.”

He warned that the agenda is not only against Christians but also against Muslims who do not conform to extremist doctrines.

“The doctrine is still stuck in their head. It’s well calculated. The message is being carried that Western education is a sin, and every unbeliever in their own judgment will perish. That includes Christians, Muslims, and every other person they see as unbelievers,” VDM stated.

Watch him speak below:

VDM had earlier expressed concern that the inclusion of Sharia law in the demands could reinforce fears of a broader agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

He explained:

“This demand from these terrorists, especially the part of Sharia law, goes further to strengthen what has been on the lips of a lot of people, that there’s an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.”

He referenced historical attempts by Usman Dan Fodio to spread Islam across Nigeria, suggesting that some believe today’s insurgents are trying to continue that mission. However, VDM stressed that most Nigerian Muslims would not support such extremist doctrines.

Verydarkman raises alarm over Oyo bandits’ agenda. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Dayo Amusa sparks debate on celebrity activism

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dayo Amusa weighed in on how celebrities are being attacked over the crisis happening in the country.

In a post shared online, Amusa argued that her colleagues are on the receiving end despite their tight schedule.

She further highlighted how filmmakers often take significant risks to achieve their projects, leaving many to react.

Source: Legit.ng