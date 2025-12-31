Tonto Dikeh has reacted to criticism over a viral video in which she recorded herself speaking in tongues

The actress questioned why her spiritual expression attracted backlash while other controversial content is freely shared online

She maintained that her post was not meant to offend anyone and urged critics to reconsider their stance

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has responded to criticism over a video in which she recorded herself speaking in tongues and shared it online.

The clip, which has since gone viral, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning why the actress chose to film and post what they described as a private spiritual moment.

Reacting to the backlash, Dikeh questioned why people were upset about her video while other personal activities are regularly shared online without criticism.

In the video, she pointed out that many people freely post content of themselves partying, drinking, smoking, or engaging in controversial lifestyles, yet find it unacceptable when someone shares a religious or spiritual expression.

She argued that if people are confident enough to post such moments from their personal lives, then expressing faith publicly should not be treated differently.

According to her, the criticism shows a double standard in how social media users judge content.

Dikeh made it clear that she was not attacking or condemning anyone for their choices, stressing that she was simply asking why her own form of expression attracted anger.

She added that her intention was not to offend but to stand by her beliefs.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop Irabor Wisdom defended Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh following criticism she faced from a part of the Christian community over her public display of spirituality.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that since rededicating herself to Christ, Tonto has been sharing a series of videos from her prayer sessions, where she also constantly spoke in tongues. However, it appears her action didn't sit well with some Christian leaders.

In a statement via his Facebook page on Monday, December 29, Bishop Irabor directed his message at clerics who were displeased with the actress' online prayer and speaking in tongues as he told them to let her be.

"Please leave sister Tonto Dikeh alone, let her do her online prayers and speaking in tongues. Your members should also produce the exact fruits of what your ministry is known for," he said.

According to the bishop, Tonto is a spiritual daughter of Pastor Jerry Eze, whose ministry is known for "private and online prayers, speaking in tongues with a touch of effizy and excellence."

Tonto Dikeh trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obehinoir said:

"She is right. Nothing is off limits ... Post what you want."

queensusz said:

"They don’t want people to know about Jesus but we keep winning."

enkaysmart1 said:

"Yesssoooo🔥🔥fire on nne."

onorioberoyal said:

"Carry on sis💪💪❤️❤️❤️."

onyinyechi_blossom said:

"I’m coming, let me go and call my dad, record it and post our conversation here for public consumption."

iam_ableabel said:

"It's not okay to film s3x or drunkenness The fact you're comparing spiritual things to natural things means you're not saved. Also didn't the Bible talk about praying in secret and the God that sees you in secret rewards you openly. Sit down and get saved."

victordifu said:

"Even the Bible condemns praying in public for attention (“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others.” — Matthew 6:5). Read it and stop pretending to be right here."

lynbellthan_ said:

"Tonto😂😂😂i’m beginning to warm up to her😍😍😍😍."

abujakilishimerchant said:

"My sister don’t mind them, I nearly broke someone’s phone from trying a record you in church a while back. I felt it was disrespectful."

Tonto Dikeh reflects on her new lifestyle

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh shared a video showing how her lifestyle transformed since she rededicated her life to Christ.

The actress posted a video capturing her old and new lifestyle as she expressed gratitude to God for taking away the "spirit of Jezebel" from her.

One clip showed the mother of one and some friends having the time of their lives at a nightclub.

