A Nigerian cleric, Bishop Irabor Wisdom, has defended Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh following criticism she faced from a part of the Christian community over her public display of spirituality.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that since rededicating herself to Christ, Tonto has been sharing a series of videos from her prayer sessions, where she also constantly spoke in tongues. However, it appears her action didn't sit well with some Christian leaders.

In a statement via his Facebook page on Monday, December 29, Bishop Irabor directed his message at clerics who were displeased with the actress' online prayer and speaking in tongues as he told them to let her be.

"Please leave sister Tonto Dikeh alone, let her do her online prayers and speaking in tongues. Your members should also produce the exact fruits of what your ministry is known for," he said.

According to the bishop, Tonto is a spiritual daughter of Pastor Jerry Eze, whose ministry is known for "private and online prayers, speaking in tongues with a touch of effizy and excellence."

Directing his message at clerics, Bishop Irabor said,

"With all your Grace Messages, your members are still seen everywhere with wristbands and prophetic necklaces. That should be your concern, not the members of other churches. With all your deep insight into the message of love, your members are still keeping malice with themselves everywhere. No church can grow beyond the level of transference of spirit from the set man to the members. There must be replications of the grace in the house.

"If you see Tonto Dikeh, you will see the aura and emblem of Rev Jerry Eze upon her. See how your members are looking like people they cursed you with. No resemblance in the spirit. You know why? They don't love you or you don't have the mantle of transference of spirit. How can you be teaching grace and no one is writing in the entire church? They are waiting for that moment when the grace preacher will shout, 'Can I prophesy?'" he asked.

He also responded to clerics who believe Tonto must come to their theological school to learn about Christ.

"What is Rev Jerry Eze teaching? Is he teaching Christ or teaching the Devil? You better go and win your own souls and teach them Christ, instead of looking for a soul to snath in the name of teaching her what the church she attends can't teach her. You mean Rev Jerry Eze's grace is to win souls and not to establish souls won?

Instead of trying to teach her what will quench her prayer fire, let her be exposed to more prayer fire. At some point, when her spiritual foundation is completely fired up, she will grow in the knowledge of the truth as it is practised in the church where she got saved. Any church that can teach Christ but can't win souls will end up teaching empty chairs. Be blessed," he added.

Tonto Dikeh reflects on her new lifestyle

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh shared a video showing how her lifestyle transformed since she rededicated her life to Christ.

The actress posted a video capturing her old and new lifestyle as she expressed gratitude to God for taking away the "spirit of Jezebel" from her.

One clip showed the mother of one and some friends having the time of their lives at a nightclub.

