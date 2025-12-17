Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shared an emotional video of herself praying in tongues, drawing strong reactions from fans and followers

The video, which she described as deeply personal, shows the actress engaged in intense prayer

Legit.ng recalls that Olakunle Churchill, the movie star’s ex-husband, sparked conversations online after he shared his thoughts on true confession

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is calling on Christians to strengthen their prayer lives.

Dikeh shared a video of herself praying, saying the moment was meant to be private between her and God, but the Spirit is pushing her to share it.

She urged the public to open their hearts and receive a miracle.

The mum of one made it clear that she is merely a messenger and will not allow the enemy to re-enter through any means.

Dikeh explained that she is battling for her life, destiny, child, and generations. She wrote:

“This moment was meant to stay private between God and me, but the Spirit of the Lord is prompting me to release it. Open your heart to receive a miracle, a blessing, salvation, restoration, and your healing from this. If you can speak in tongues, join me.

The Holy Spirit is moving toward a specific soul. Whether to heal, to deliver, or to call you back into alignment. I am only the messenger. The tongues released are not my words but His divine utterance. Whoever this is appointed for, may the fire of the Holy Spirit touch you, break you open, and usher you into a new realm of encounter.

"When you understand the altars I once served, you'll understand the intensity of my prayer life today. I refuse to give the enemy even the smallest doorway to creep back in. I am fighting for my life, my destiny, my child, and my generations, and I will do it groaning on my knees, in the place where every battle is TRULY WON.”

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill, also sparked conversation online around the same period.

Legit.ng recalls that Churchill shared a cryptic post reflecting on the importance of true confession.

“True confession lightens the soul, makes life easier, and gives room for peace, healing, and renewal,” he wrote while sharing a photo of himself in traditional attire.

However, the timing of his post raised eyebrows, with some social media users suggesting it was a subtle reaction to Tonto Dikeh’s testimony.

Neither Tonto Dikeh nor Olakunle Churchill has directly responded to the speculations, but both posts continue to generate buzz.

Tonto Dikeh Spurs Reactions Online

nellyeverly_ said:

"Dear God, I don’t want to keep returning to you everytime. Arrest me and rebrand me to hold on to you steadfastly…Amen."

mama_oflagos said:

"Our God is good ❤️."

eugeefoods_ said:

"Esther of our Generation❤❤❤More Grace."

monicafriday1 said:

"This means a lot to me. God!!!🔥🔥🔥. Light up for life."

teema_abosede said:

"As I saw this video I quickly join to pray with you and honestly I felt the power of God runs through my body 🔥🔥 . You're indeed blessed mama."

marahs_realty said:

"Dear lord, I don’t want to slip on the way make me serve u consistently 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

blackishstep said:

"This was exactly what God ask me to do but. I’m feeling people will think I want to show my self that I can speak in tongs, thank ma you just encourage me now🙏🙏🙏."

libjue1 said:

"Amen. Holy Spirit, I am in need of an encounter. I have been straying from my path. Thank you for your continued love, even when I neglect prayer, and when I feel overwhelmed by life's challenges. You serve as a reminder that you are indeed God, capable of making the impossible possible.😢👏Thank You Jesus .Your Daughter is Here 😢I am grateful 🙏."

What Tonto Dikeh saw about cleric

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh caused a buzz on social media with a vision she shared about a man of God.

The Nollywood star, in a post, called for prayers for spiritual leaders in the country.

According to the post she shared, the vision showed a coffin next to a well-known man of God during a moment of celebration.

