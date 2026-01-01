Moyo Lawal has opened up about her viral personal tape from 2023, which almost broke her and affected her acting career

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page, she explained how it happened and spoke about her outlook on life going forward

Fans and colleagues reacted to the clip by encouraging her and sharing supportive messages about her life and her resolution for 2026

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has finally reacted to the leaked bedroom video involving her and a man that surfaced in 2023.

At the time, social media was awash with reactions to the actress’ private video, which trended widely and attracted heavy judgment, an experience she said affected her career.

She disclosed that her career was put on hold while she battled the controversy, a period she described as deeply painful.

Years after the incident, the actress shared a video addressing the situation. According to her, actors are meant to be seen and not heard.

She explained that she refused to grant interviews following the incident, noting that her friends and family stood by her and helped her weather the storm.

Speaking further, Lawal alleged that her lover threatened her and blamed her for the leaked video.

Moyo Lawal shares who she blames for leaked tape

In the video collage, the controversial actress said she and her lover had issues after she threatened to leave the relationship, adding that the tape surfaced online shortly after.

She claimed the man accused her of refusing to post him on social media, a demand she questioned, noting that she does not post men on her page.

She further alleged that he told her if he could not have her, no one else would.

Moyo Lawal speaks on her plans for 2026

Lawal also said she plans to change going forward and follow the crowd, adding that she would join what others are doing.

According to her, the worst had already happened. While she said she had always lived her life like a married woman, she noted that this would change.

The actress appealed to the public not to judge her and expressed gratitude to those who understood her decision to remain silent about the video over the years.

Here is Moyo Lawal's Instagram video below:

What fans said about Moyo Lawal's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the actress about her past leaked video. Here are comments below:

@iamprincekc reacted:

"Sending you love. Remember, perfection isn’t the goal progress is. Be gentle with yourself. Much love"

@bobrisky222 shared:

"Aunty me no hear anything you dey say o na ur glowing skin wan blind my eye. Welcome back dear."

@zicsaloma wrote:

"Moyo Baby, just enjoy your life and money. You did not hurt anyone. We no send people's opinions for this side. Welcome back."

@officialsarahmartins commented:

"Welcome back my Moyo baby, I was genuinely worried."

@fashionfusionbylolarshon stated:

"Moyo dearest , you are loved regardless.. Please, one day at a time, sweet, flip the page, and live."

