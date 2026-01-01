Regina Daniels sparked online buzz after stepping out with a mystery man on New Year’s Eve

Photos from the outing drew mixed reactions, with many fans pointing out what they observed about the pair

This came amid rumours that the movie star and her UK-based brother were fighting after they unfollowed each other online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has sparked fresh conversation online after she was seen spending New Year’s Eve with a mystery man during a public outing that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Photos and short video clips shared on social media showed the Nollywood actress and filmmaker, currently in London, in a lively state as they welcomed the new year.

Regina Daniels rings in the new year with a mystery man by her side. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

While the identity of the man was not disclosed, the pair appeared relaxed and cheerful, prompting widespread reactions from fans and followers.

The viral clips immediately set social media abuzz, with many users sharing their opinions in the comment sections.

Many expressed curiosity about the man’s identity, while others focused on Daniels’ confidence and happiness.

See the pictures below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Lawrence, popularly known as Sweezzy1, have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking curiosity among fans.

The sudden digital distance comes amid the movie star’s vacation in London, where they both spent time together.

Although neither party has publicly commented on their actions, social media users have been quick to speculate about potential family tensions following the actress’s marital crisis with billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

In a previous report, Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother ignited online conversations.

The movie star was seen hanging out with her brother, who was smoking heavily beside her as they engaged in lively chats in their London apartment.

Regina, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her brother following her prolonged marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko, appears to be taking some time off. In the viral clip, the actress could be heard saying she almost passed out while recounting their hangout from the previous night.

She also seemed genuinely excited about the state of the apartment, especially after discovering that Lawrence had already started preparing breakfast for them.

The video further showed her brother smoking as he assured her that he would make her enjoy her stay in London before she returned to Nigeria.

Fans react as Regina Daniels welcomes the new year with a mystery man. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video has sparked conflicting emotions online, with many Nigerians reacting to the ongoing controversy involving the actress.

Legit.ng recalls that Regina recently accused Ned Nwoko of domestic violence and assault, allegations the senator has denied. In response, Ned claimed the actress struggled with drug use, alleging that her brother, Sammie, supplied her with substances.

Reactions to Regina Daniels' recent hangout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

juxkhalme said:

"If e reach your turn, take 7 years to move on 👏."

eniahgrace_ said:

"Normally na who she suppose hangout with be this….."

jo.ands_world said:

"Expect a thunderous press release from EPA."

iamhappywilliams said:

"God protects Regina. Let her not fall into wrong hands."

dr_alwaysrozy said:

"This one is better Biko. He looks respectful and responsible and he is UK citizen."

tracy_fins

"Good. Na her age mate 👏🏽."

patrawilson said:

"I love this for her 😍😍😍😍. She has her life to live."

chumzy_vincent said:

"They look cute together. Make high blood pressure no wound somebody ooo."

tubuoma said:

"Our new in-law?😍 we welcome you Biko, na this one we like."

lanky_fez said:

"As it should be. Grandpas should face grandmas."

thetechwomanexpert said:

"Girl want to enjoy her prime."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

Source: Legit.ng