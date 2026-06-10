Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he thinks Portugal fixed a friendly with Nigeria

The European powerhouse and Nigeria will face off in Leiria in their final match before the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo-led side also faced the Super Eagles in their final match before the 2022 edition in Qatar

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on why he thinks Portugal arranged a friendly match with Nigeria before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal and Nigeria will face off at the 29,000-capacity Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa em Leiria on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 8:45 PM kickoff time.

Portugal set to face Nigeria before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

For Nigeria, it is their final match of the June international break, while for Selecao, it is their last preparation match before the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

As noted by NFF, Nigeria played a 2-2 draw with Poland in their first match, while Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beat South American nation Chile 2-1 in Lisbon.

The Super Eagles will be without the duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. Czech-based defender Igoh Ogbu withdrew due to injury.

Portugal have a fully fit and available squad except for Rafael Leao, who was sent off for violent conduct during the win over Chile.

Chelle explains why Portugal chose Nigeria

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has suggested why the 2016 European Championship winners chose to face the three-time African champions before the World Cup.

Chelle suggested that having an African nation, DR Congo, in Group K, prompted Portugal to fix a match with Nigeria to acclimatise with the physicality.

“This is not a lack of respect. We cannot compare Nigeria and DR Congo. I don't think about which is the best team. I think about the philosophy,” he said during the pre-match conference, as quoted by ANS.

“I think they want to play an African team because of the intensity of the game. I speak about physicality, so this is a good opportunity to play against us.”

The manager added that Nigeria’s recent match against DR Congo, which they lost on penalties and ended their World Cup dreams, could be why Portugal wants to face the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle suggests why Portugal chose to play against Nigeria before the World Cup. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

“We played against DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs, and we lost on penalties. Maybe they want to see the way they can play against them,” he added.

Going by Chelle’s logic, Portugal played South American side Chile in their first match in order to prepare for how to play against Colombia, with debutant Uzbekistan their third group member.

Portugal faced Nigeria ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won 4-0, and in that tournament, they had Ghana, which beat Nigeria in the World Cup playoff in their group.

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria’s friendly match at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on Wednesday at 8:45 pm.

The match will be available to watch on terrestrial TV channels, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv and streaming platforms for the Nigerian audience.

Source: Legit.ng